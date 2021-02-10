The Next Level: Glynn chooses Morningside

Beatrice senior Kaden Glynn has decided to continue his football career at Morningside next year. During his senior year at Beatrice, Glynn played in six games and had 17 receptions for 245 yards and one touchdown. During his junior year, he had six receptions for 127 yards and two rushing touchdowns. During his sophomore year at Johnson-Brock, Glynn had 42 receptions for 896 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also had nine rushing touchdowns his sophomore year. During his freshman year at Johnson-Brock, he had 209 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Parents: Josh Glynn and Lacy Glynn
Major: Undecided
Why you chose Morningside: "I felt it was the best opportunity for me and my future."
Football honors: Two-time all-state honors
Other honors: First team all state basketball; Two time all state honorable mention basketball.
Advice: "Never forget to enjoy it."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
lnichols
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.