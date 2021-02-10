The Next Level: Glynn chooses Morningside

Beatrice senior Kaden Glynn has decided to continue his football career at Morningside next year. During his senior year at Beatrice, Glynn played in six games and had 17 receptions for 245 yards and one touchdown. During his junior year, he had six receptions for 127 yards and two rushing touchdowns. During his sophomore year at Johnson-Brock, Glynn had 42 receptions for 896 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also had nine rushing touchdowns his sophomore year. During his freshman year at Johnson-Brock, he had 209 receiving yards and two touchdowns.