 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Next Level: Glynn chooses Morningside
View Comments

The Next Level: Glynn chooses Morningside

{{featured_button_text}}
Kaden Glynn signing

Kaden Glynn signs his letter of intent to play football at Morningside College. Glynn is accompanied by his father Josh Glynn (left) and mother Lacy Glynn (right).

 lnichols

Beatrice senior Kaden Glynn has decided to continue his football career at Morningside next year. During his senior year at Beatrice, Glynn played in six games and had 17 receptions for 245 yards and one touchdown. During his junior year, he had six receptions for 127 yards and two rushing touchdowns. During his sophomore year at Johnson-Brock, Glynn had 42 receptions for 896 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also had nine rushing touchdowns his sophomore year. During his freshman year at Johnson-Brock, he had 209 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Parents: Josh Glynn and Lacy Glynn

Major: Undecided

Why you chose Morningside: "I felt it was the best opportunity for me and my future."

Football honors: Two-time all-state honors

Other honors: First team all state basketball; Two time all state honorable mention basketball.

Advice: "Never forget to enjoy it."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Check out Scott Frost's full post-National Signing Day news conference

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Binder wins it for Auburn; Bulldogs talk winning first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News