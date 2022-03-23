The Next Level: Hamilton chooses Doane

Beatrice senior Connor Hamilton has decided to continue his baseball career at Doane University next season. Hamilton, known for his defense at the catcher position, was a key element in Beatrice's 2021 Class B State Championship. He hit .250 with 10 RBI's on the season. He only had four errors and had a key throw out of a player trying to steal in the state championship game.

What were your reasons for choosing Doane: I love the feel of the campus and their professors are amazing! I also really liked the coaches when I visited.

What other schools did you consider baseball: I had offers from Nebraska Wesleyan and Alexandria Technical Community College as well.

How long have you desired to play college baseball: I have wanted to play college baseball since I was a little kid. It has always been a dream of mine.

What position do you plan to play in college: Catcher

What did you enjoy about the recruiting process: I enjoyed getting to know the people involved at different colleges and visiting different campuses.

What are the strengths you’ll bring to the college game: I will bring grit and determination in every aspect of the game to Doane's program. I am a very hard worker and am determined to work as hard as anyone else.

What do you think will be the biggest challenges? Adjusting to a new environment. I think that it will be a tough adjustment for me, but I will definitely make it work and get used to it.

What are you looking forward to most in college athletics: Game day atmospheres. I am excited to see the campus on game days for baseball! I think it will be very fun to be in.

