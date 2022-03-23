 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Next Level: Hamilton chooses Doane

Connor Hamilton signing

Beatrice senior Connor Hamilton recently signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Doane University. Hamilton is joined by his mother Erin Hamilton (left), father Andrew Hamilton (right), brother Luke Hamilton (back/left) and sister Anna Hamilton (back/right)

 lnichols

Beatrice senior Connor Hamilton has decided to continue his baseball career at Doane University next season. Hamilton, known for his defense at the catcher position, was a key element in Beatrice's 2021 Class B State Championship. He hit .250 with 10 RBI's on the season. He only had four errors and had a key throw out of a player trying to steal in the state championship game. 

What were your reasons for choosing Doane: I love the feel of the campus and their professors are amazing! I also really liked the coaches when I visited.

What other schools did you consider baseball: I had offers from Nebraska Wesleyan and Alexandria Technical Community College as well.

How long have you desired to play college baseball: I have wanted to play college baseball since I was a little kid. It has always been a dream of mine.

What position do you plan to play in college: Catcher

What did you enjoy about the recruiting process: I enjoyed getting to know the people involved at different colleges and visiting different campuses.

What are the strengths you’ll bring to the college game: I will bring grit and determination in every aspect of the game to Doane's program. I am a very hard worker and am determined to work as hard as anyone else.

What do you think will be the biggest challenges? Adjusting to a new environment. I think that it will be a tough adjustment for me, but I will definitely make it work and get used to it.

What are you looking forward to most in college athletics: Game day atmospheres. I am excited to see the campus on game days for baseball! I think it will be very fun to be in.

