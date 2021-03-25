The Next Level: Henning chooses Northwestern-St. Paul

Beatrice senior Reganne Henning has decided to continue her softball career at Northwestern-St. Paul. Henning lettered all four years while playing for Beatrice and was a member of two state runner-up teams. During her senior season for Beatrice, she hit .327 and had 13 home runs, 45 RBI's and 28 runs scored.

Parents: Wes and Sue Henning

Major: Accouting

Why you chose Northwestern-St. Paul: "It felt like home the moment I stepped on campus and was the perfect fit for me academically and athletically."

Softball honors: 3x All-Conferene Academic Team; All-Conference second team 2020; All-State Honorable Mention 2020; Part of two state runner-up teams; Academic All-State 2020.

Other honors: All-Conference Academic team for basketball and soccer; Varsity letter in basketball and soccer; Academic letter for three years.

Advice: "Make the most of your time now and keep working toward your goals."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0