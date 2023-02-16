Beatrice senior Shelby Hesman has decided to continue her cheerleading career at Doane University.

What were your reasons for choosing this Doane? I chose Doane because I would be able to continue doing choir while still being in cheer. Also, I was still close to family

What other schools did you consider? I looked at Concordia, Peru, and Hastings

How long have you desired to cheer in college? I have wanted to continue being a cheerleader ever since I started in seventh grade. I just loved how many friendships the sport gave me.

What did you enjoy about the recruiting process? I loved when my future cheer coach got to be there and see my siblings and say hello to them as well.

What are the strengths you’ll bring to the college game? I have grown a lot being a cheerleader and I have been able to perform a lot easier now than I did freshman year.

What do you think will be the biggest challenges? The biggest challenges I believe would be being away from my family and friends.

What are you looking forward to most in college athletics? I’m looking forward to making new friendships and continuing my education while also doing a sport I love.