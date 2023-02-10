Beatrice senior Micaela Houseman has decided to continue her cheerleading career at Peru State College.

What were your reasons for choosing Peru State? My passion is cheering and I visited several other schools during their cheer clinics this past summer and I felt a strong a strong connection with the team and the campus.

What other schools did you consider? I considered University of Kearney, Kansas State University, and Doane University

How long have you desired to cheer in college? I have desired to cheer competitively in college for eight years.

What did you enjoy about the recruiting process? I enjoyed how welcoming the cheer coach was during the recruiting process.

What are the strengths you’ll bring to college? I am a dedicated person, a hard worker, and a very spirited person.

What do you think will be the biggest challenges? I think my biggest challenge will be moving away from home.

What are you looking forward to most in college athletics? I look forward to making new friendships, advancing in my cheer skills, and beginning my academic career.