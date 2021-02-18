 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Next Level: Humphrey choose Northern Oklahoma
View Comments

The Next Level: Humphrey choose Northern Oklahoma

{{featured_button_text}}
Billy Humphrey signing

Billy Humphrey signs his letter of intent to play baseball at Northern Oklahoma. Humphrey is joined by sister Myranda Humphrey (far left), father Chuck Humphrey (left) and mother Rochelle Humphrey (right)

 lnichols

Beatrice senior Billy Humphrey has decided to continue his baseball career at Northern Oklahoma College. Humphrey's junior season was canceled due to the coronavirus and he saw limited time on the mound during his sophomore season. He saw significant time on the mound last summer for the Exmark Legion Seniors. His final start of that season was a 9-1 win over Ashland. He pitched five innings, giving up one run on one hit while striking out nine and walking one. He figures to see significant time on the mound this Spring during his senior season.

Parents: Chuck and Rochelle Humphrey

Major: Business Administration

Why you chose Northern Oklahoma: "Loved the environment and coaches and the warmer weather."

Honors: Seven semester honor roll; two-year academic letter winner

Advice: "Turn you frustration into drive to keep pushing forward."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Check out Scott Frost's full post-National Signing Day news conference

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News