The Next Level: Humphrey choose Northern Oklahoma

Beatrice senior Billy Humphrey has decided to continue his baseball career at Northern Oklahoma College. Humphrey's junior season was canceled due to the coronavirus and he saw limited time on the mound during his sophomore season. He saw significant time on the mound last summer for the Exmark Legion Seniors. His final start of that season was a 9-1 win over Ashland. He pitched five innings, giving up one run on one hit while striking out nine and walking one. He figures to see significant time on the mound this Spring during his senior season.