The Next Level: Humphrey choose Northern Oklahoma

Beatrice senior Billy Humphrey has decided to continue his baseball career at Northern Oklahoma College. Humphrey's junior season was canceled due to the coronavirus and he saw limited time on the mound during his sophomore season. He saw significant time on the mound last summer for the Exmark Legion Seniors. His final start of that season was a 9-1 win over Ashland. He pitched five innings, giving up one run on one hit while striking out nine and walking one. He figures to see significant time on the mound this Spring during his senior season.
Parents: Chuck and Rochelle Humphrey
Major: Business Administration
Why you chose Northern Oklahoma: "Loved the environment and coaches and the warmer weather."
Honors: Seven semester honor roll; two-year academic letter winner
Advice: "Turn you frustration into drive to keep pushing forward."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
lnichols
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.