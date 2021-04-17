 Skip to main content
The Next Level: Hunter Weirich chooses Midland
The Next Level: Hunter Weirich chooses Midland

Beatrice's Hunter Weirich signs his letter of intent to compete in track and field at Midland University. He is accompanies by his parents Nathan and Ronda Weirich and sister Sydney Weirich.

 Luke Nichols/Daily Sun sports editor

Beatrice senior Hunter Weirich has decided to continue his track and field career at Midland University. Weirich missed out on his junior season due to COVID, but during his senior year, he finished fifth in the discus at the Waverly Invite. He also finished fifth in the discus at the Doane Invite.

Parents: Nathan and Ronda Weirich

Major: Business Marketing

Why you chose Midland: "I chose to attend Midland University because of their dedication to the student athletes' education. When visiting there, I got to see this firsthand by the coaches and professors I met."

Track and Field honors: NSAA Academic All-State all four years

Other honors: All Years Academic letter, Renaissance Club, Key Club, State qualifier in powerlifting, varsity letter in footballNational Honor Society, Student Council.

Advice: "Pre and postseason are just as important."

