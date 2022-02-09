The Next Level: Keehn chooses Concordia University

Beatrice senior Torrance Keehn has decided to continue his wrestler career at Concordia University next year. Keehn finished state runner-up in the 170-pound division during his junior year and will look to get back to the finals this year in the 182-pound division. He also qualified for state is sophomore year in the 160-pound division.

What school did you decide to further your sports career: Concordia University

What sport: Wrestling

What were your reasons for choosing Concordia: I really like the coaches and the school, plus it is kind of close to home.

What other schools did you consider wrestling: Hastings, and Nebraska Wesleyan.

How long have you desired to wrestle in college: Since my junior year.

What did you enjoy about the recruiting process: Being able to go on a bunch of college visits and talking to different coaches.

What are the strengths you’ll bring to the college game: I am hoping to just help the team get better in general.

What do you think will be the biggest challenges: Just being able to compete with the athletes at the higher level.

What are you looking forward to most in college athletics: Being able to meet new people and travel the country with the team.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.