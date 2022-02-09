 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Next Level: Keehn chooses Concordia University

Torrance Keehn signing

Beatrice senior Torrance Keehn signs his letter of intent to wrestle at Concordia University. Keehn is joined by his mother Jessica Keehn (left), father Rodger Keehn (right) and Beatrice head coach Jordan Johnson (back)

Beatrice senior Torrance Keehn has decided to continue his wrestler career at Concordia University next year. Keehn finished state runner-up in the 170-pound division during his junior year and will look to get back to the finals this year in the 182-pound division. He also qualified for state is sophomore year in the 160-pound division.

What school did you decide to further your sports career: Concordia University

What sport: Wrestling

What were your reasons for choosing Concordia: I really like the coaches and the school, plus it is kind of close to home.

What other schools did you consider wrestling: Hastings, and Nebraska Wesleyan.

How long have you desired to wrestle in college: Since my junior year.

What did you enjoy about the recruiting process: Being able to go on a bunch of college visits and talking to different coaches.

What are the strengths you’ll bring to the college game: I am hoping to just help the team get better in general.

What do you think will be the biggest challenges: Just being able to compete with the athletes at the higher level.

What are you looking forward to most in college athletics: Being able to meet new people and travel the country with the team.

