The Next Level: Keehn chooses Concordia University

Beatrice senior Torrance Keehn has decided to continue his wrestler career at Concordia University next year. Keehn finished state runner-up in the 170-pound division during his junior year and will look to get back to the finals this year in the 182-pound division. He also qualified for state is sophomore year in the 160-pound division.
What school did you decide to further your sports career: Concordia University
What sport: Wrestling
What were your reasons for choosing Concordia: I really like the coaches and the school, plus it is kind of close to home.
What other schools did you consider wrestling: Hastings, and Nebraska Wesleyan.
How long have you desired to wrestle in college: Since my junior year.
What did you enjoy about the recruiting process: Being able to go on a bunch of college visits and talking to different coaches.
People are also reading…
What are the strengths you’ll bring to the college game: I am hoping to just help the team get better in general.
What do you think will be the biggest challenges: Just being able to compete with the athletes at the higher level.
What are you looking forward to most in college athletics: Being able to meet new people and travel the country with the team.