Beatrice senior Jaelynne Kosmos has decided to continue her track and field career at Concordia University. During her junior year, Kosmos earned a third place Class B state medal in the triple jump with a jump of 34-06.50.

What were your reasons for choosing this school? I chose this college because of the amazing students and staff/coaches, and for the beautiful campus and homey feel that I got as soon as I stepped foot onto the campus.

What other schools did you consider? Other schools that I have considered are Doane University, Wayne State, and Chadron State.

How long have you desired to compete in track in college? I have wanted to do Track in college for the last four years, and am happy that this dream has finally become a reality.

What event do you plan to compete in in college? I will be doing the Long and Triple Jump.

What did you enjoy about the recruiting process? I enjoyed that Coach Beisel has been such a big help with everything that did and did not involve Track; he genuinely wanted to get to know each and every one of us and made sure to keep the lines of communication open at all times.

What are the strengths you’ll bring to the college game? I will bring determination, positivity, and hard work; both of those events are ones that can get you inside your own head so having those strengths will help stay level-headed.

What do you think will be the biggest challenges? The biggest challenge will be adjusting from a smaller team where there have been very few jumpers to a team with a larger number of jumpers; it will be a great opportunity, however, to get to know my fellow jumpers and learn from them and the coaching staff.

What are you looking forward to most in college athletics? I am most looking forward to making new connections within the team and learning more about the events that I participate in.