 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Next Level: Martinez chooses SCC
View Comments

The Next Level: Martinez chooses SCC

{{featured_button_text}}
Nevaeh Martinez signing

Nevaeh Martinez signs her letter of intent to play basketball at SCC. (seated): Janelle Williamson, Nevaeh Martinez, father Ben Tart; (back row): Beatrice Coach Jalen Weeks, Lucinda Martinez, Cindy Hamilton Belding, Kruse Williamson and SCC Coach Lynn Schlake.

 lnichols

Beatrice senior Nevaeh Martinez has decided to continue her basketball career at Southeast Community College next year. As a senior, Martinez is averaging 7.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Last year, during Beatrice's State Runner-up season, she averaged 4.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Parents: Ben Tart and Janelle Williamson

Major: Early Childhood Education

Why you chose SCC: "It's close to home."

Advice: "Never take any practices or games for granted and support your teammates."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Check out Scott Frost's full post-National Signing Day news conference

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News