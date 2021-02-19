The Next Level: Martinez chooses SCC

Beatrice senior Nevaeh Martinez has decided to continue her basketball career at Southeast Community College next year. As a senior, Martinez is averaging 7.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Last year, during Beatrice's State Runner-up season, she averaged 4.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
Parents: Ben Tart and Janelle Williamson
Major: Early Childhood Education
Why you chose SCC: "It's close to home."
Advice: "Never take any practices or games for granted and support your teammates."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
lnichols
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today