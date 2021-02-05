 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Next Level: Nelson chooses Morningside
View Comments

The Next Level: Nelson chooses Morningside

{{featured_button_text}}
Brody Nelson

Brody Nelson signs his letter of intent to play football at Morningside. Nelson his accompanied by his father Jason (left), his mother Nicki (right) and Beatrice football coach Todd Ekart (back)

 lnichols

Beatrice senior Brody Nelson has decided to continue his football career at Morningside College next year. Nelson's senior season was cut short due to injury, but he did play in two games and had 35 carries for 255 yards and two touchdowns. During his junior year, Nelson rushed for 1,093 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 7.6 yards per carry. During his sophomore year, he rushed for 358 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 6.5 yards per carry. Defensively, he was also one of Beatrice's leading tacklers.

Parents: Nicki and Jason Nelson

Major: Finance

Why you chose Morningside: "I loved the environment at Morningside."

Football honors: 2019 All-State; 2019 All-District; 2019 All-Conference; 2018 All-Conference:

Other honors: 2019 All-Conference baseball; 2019 wrestling state medalist

Advice: "Never give up."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Binder wins it for Auburn; Bulldogs talk winning first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News