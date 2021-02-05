The Next Level: Nelson chooses Morningside

Beatrice senior Brody Nelson has decided to continue his football career at Morningside College next year. Nelson's senior season was cut short due to injury, but he did play in two games and had 35 carries for 255 yards and two touchdowns. During his junior year, Nelson rushed for 1,093 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 7.6 yards per carry. During his sophomore year, he rushed for 358 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 6.5 yards per carry. Defensively, he was also one of Beatrice's leading tacklers.