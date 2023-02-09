Beatrice senior Deegan Nelson has decided to continue his football career at Morningside University. During his senior year, Nelson ran the ball 259 times for 1,291 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged five yards per carry. Defensively, he had 65 total tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack.

What were your reasons for choosing Morningside? I chose this school because I had strong relationships with the coaches and have been watching the Mustangs play football while growing up.

What other schools did you consider? I went on visits for football to the University of Sioux Falls and Drake University.

How long have you desired to play college football? Growing up I have always wanted to play college football.

What position do you plan to play? I will be playing Linebacker.

What did you enjoy about the recruiting process? I enjoyed talking to many coaches and seeing the differences between all the different programs.

What do you think will be your biggest challenges? The biggest challenges will be being away from where I grew up and adapting to a whole new atmosphere

What are you looking forward to most in college athletics? I’m really looking forward to meeting new friends and hopefully to win a couple championships in football.