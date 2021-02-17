 Skip to main content
The Next Level: Reimer chooses Barton CC
The Next Level: Reimer chooses Barton CC

Will Reimer signing

Beatrice's Will Reimer signs his letter of intent to play baseball at Barton CC. Reimer is joined by (first row) sister Taylor Reimer, mother Erin Reimer, Will Reimer and father Casey Reimer, (second row) Grandmother Ginny Reimer, grandpa Cork Reimer and sister Audrey Reimer

Beatrice senior Will Reimer has chosen to continue his baseball career at Barton Community College. Reimer's junior season was canceled due to COVID-19. As a sophomore, he pitched 14.1 innings and had a 3.91 ERA. He struck out 19 batters while only walking 11. Offensively, Reimer hit .400 for the Orangemen with eight runs scored and seven RBI's. This Spring, Reimer will play one more season for Beatrice as a senior. 

Parents: Casey and Erin Reimer

Major: Business 

Why you chose Barton: "Because of their baseball program."

Baseball honors: All-State honorable mention; All-Conference

Advice: Work hard and achieve your goals

