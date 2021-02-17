The Next Level: Reimer chooses Barton CC

Beatrice senior Will Reimer has chosen to continue his baseball career at Barton Community College. Reimer's junior season was canceled due to COVID-19. As a sophomore, he pitched 14.1 innings and had a 3.91 ERA. He struck out 19 batters while only walking 11. Offensively, Reimer hit .400 for the Orangemen with eight runs scored and seven RBI's. This Spring, Reimer will play one more season for Beatrice as a senior.
Parents: Casey and Erin Reimer
Major: Business
Why you chose Barton: "Because of their baseball program."
Baseball honors: All-State honorable mention; All-Conference
Advice: Work hard and achieve your goals
