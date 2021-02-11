The Next Level: Schaaf chooses SCC

Beatrice senior Hailey Schaaf has decided to continue her volleyball career at Southeast Community College. During her senior year, Hatcliff had 148 kills, which was second highest on the team for the Lady O. She averaged 1.7 kills per set. She also led the team with 66 total blocks -- 33 solo blocks and 33 assisted blocks.
Parents: Christy and Mark Schaaf
Major: Undecided
Why you chose SCC: "I chose this college because it's close to home."
Volleyball honors: All-Conference honorable mention; Varsity letter
Other honors: Varsity letterwinner for basketball; varsity letterwinner for soccer
Advice: "Never give up."
