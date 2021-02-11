 Skip to main content
The Next Level: Schaaf chooses SCC
The Next Level: Schaaf chooses SCC

Hailey Schaaf signing

Beatrice senior Hailey Schaaf signs her letter of intent to play volleyball at Southeast Community College. She is accompanied by her father Mark Schaaf (left), mother Christy Schaaf (right) and SCC head coach Carrie Puhalla (back).

 lnichols

Beatrice senior Hailey Schaaf has decided to continue her volleyball career at Southeast Community College. During her senior year, Hatcliff had 148 kills, which was second highest on the team for the Lady O. She averaged 1.7 kills per set.  She also led the team with 66 total blocks -- 33 solo blocks and 33 assisted blocks.

Parents: Christy and Mark Schaaf

Major: Undecided

Why you chose SCC: "I chose this college because it's close to home."

Volleyball honors: All-Conference honorable mention; Varsity letter

Other honors: Varsity letterwinner for basketball; varsity letterwinner for soccer

Advice: "Never give up."

