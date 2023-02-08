Beatrice senior Riley Schwisow has decided to continue her softball career at Sioux Falls. Schwisow hit .432 during her senior year and led the team with 10 home runs and tied for the team lead with 10 doubles and 31 RBI's. She was also the team's ace pitcher and led the Lady O to a 19-5 record.

Why did you choose Sioux Falls? I chose this school because I loved the city, the coaches, and the programs that I was interested in pursuing. The school stood for everything I believed in and I felt like home walking around campus.

What other schools did you consider? I was interested in the University of St. Thomas, the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, and North Dakota State University.

How long have you desired to play college softball? I juggled with the thought of playing college softball for many years, but it wasn't until I joined my current summer softball team about a year ago that I decided college ball was a very realistic thing for me and I could find a school that matched with my interests.

What position do you plan on playing? I plan to play third base in college.

What did you enjoy about the recruiting process? I definitely enjoyed the ups in the recruiting processes because the feeling of colleges interacting with me was very energizing and encouraging, but the lows of the process could be very demonetizing.

What strengths will you bring to the college game? Strengths that I will bring to the team include my leadership and encouragement. If everything is going wrong for me, I know that I can fall back on excelling in those categories for my team and that will bring me back on my feet. Another strength of mine is my intensity on defense.

What do you think will be your biggest challenges? I think the biggest challenges will come with trying to balance my schedule between softball, classes, and exploring my career field opportunities.

What are you looking forward to most about college athletics? I am most looking forward to being with the team. They are an amazing group of girls and made me feel like family on my official visit.