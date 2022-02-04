 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Next Level: Starkey chooses Midland University

Jace Starkey signing

Beatrice's Jace Starkey signs his letter of intent to play football at Midland University. He is joined by his father Dustin Starkey (left), stepmother Kym Billesbach (right) grandfather Jim Starkey (back left) and grandmother Marllys Starkey (back right).

 lnichols

Beatrice senior Jace Starkey recently signed his letter of intent to play football at Midland University next year. Starkey played fullback in all 10 games for the Orangemen in mostly a blocking role, but also had 76 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown. Defensively, he had 15 tackles and two sacks

College choice: Midland University

Sport: Football

Why did you choose Midland: The family-like atmosphere

Other schools considered: Doane, Hastings, Dakota Wesleyan and Nebraska Wesleyan

How long have you desired to play college football: I have been wanting to play college football since I watched my first football game.

What position do you plan to play: I will play defensive line

What did you enjoy about the recruiting process: To see the different schools and what they are all about.

What are your strengths you'll bring: I have a good work ethic and have good leadership.

What do you think will be the biggest challenges: Adapting to the new environment and learning the defensive playbook.

What are you looking forward to most in college athletics: The competition that will be there.

