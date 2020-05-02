You are the owner of this article.
The Next Level: Swanson chooses Sioux Falls
The Next Level: Swanson chooses Sioux Falls

Emily Swanson signing

First row: John Swanson, Emily Swanson, Helen Swanson Second row: Eric Hackler (coach/trainer), Madeline Swanson, Lilly Swanson and Diller-Odell coach Terry Arnold

Diller-Odell senior Emily Swanson has decided to continue her track and field career at the University of Sioux Falls.  In 2019, Swanson finished fifth at state in Class D in the high jump and fourth in pole vault. She also finished eighth in the 300-hurdles.

Parents: John and Helen Swanson

Major: Business Administration

Why you chose Sioux Falls? I loved the campus as well as the track coaches. It definitely felt like the perfect fit for me.

Honors and accomplishments in track? Four year Varsity Letter Winner; 8x State Qualifier; 5x State Medalists (5th in 4x100, 5th in high jump, 4th in pole vault, 8th in 300m hurdles, 7th in 300m hurdles); 5x School Record holder (pole vault, long jump, 800, 300m hurdles and 4x100)

Other honors?  Volleyball: 3x Varsity Letter Winner; State Champ; State Runner-Up; Pioneer All-Conference Honorable Mention; 2x Lincoln Journal Star Honorable Mention; 2x Omaha World Herald Honorable Mention; Basketball: 3x Varsity Letter Winner; State Runner-Up; 3x Lincoln Journal Star Honorable Mention; 3x Omaha World Herald Honorable Mention. Other: Pioneer Academic All Conference Award Bronze Level, Presidential Academic Award, Sertoma Award, NCPA Academic All-State Award

Advice to underclassmen? "Get involved in as much as you can and don’t be afraid to try new things. Take every opportunity given to you whether that be big or small. My advice to underclassmen looking to play at the next level is to get your name out there. Finally, always work hard in whatever you do, whether it be in academic, athletics, or just in life."

