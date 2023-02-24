Beatrice senior Tucker Timmerman will continue his baseball career at the University of Nebraska. During his junior season, Timmerman hit .516 with 30 RBI's and 23 runs scored. He had a team leading six home runs. On the mound, he had an ERA of 0.40 and struck out 39 batters in 23 innings pitched. He helped lead Beatrice to a state championship his sophomore season and led them back to the state tournament last year.

What were your reasons for choosing UNL? I chose Nebraska because I went to a Nebraska baseball camp my freshman year and the coaches instantly made an impact on me. When I first got in touch with coach Will Bolt, he made me feel like I was already a husker. We talked on the phone as if we had known each other for years. I also chose Nebraska because Husker nation has the best fans around.

What other schools did you consider? I was also talking to Duke University and the University of Houston before I committed to Nebraska.

How long have you desired to play college baseball? Ever since I was young I have wanted to play college baseball.

What position do you plan to play in college? I plan to pitch and play corner infield at Nebraska

What did you enjoy about the recruiting process? I most enjoyed learning about what different schools had to offer with both academics and athletics.

What are the strengths you’ll bring to the college game? I will bring confidence on the mound and a positive attitude to everything I do.

What do you think will be the biggest challenges? I think the biggest challenge for me will be balancing school and athletics.

What are you looking forward to most in college athletics? I am most excited for the opportunity to play baseball all year round and playing around the country.