The Next Level: Zabokrtsky chooses Concordia

Beatrice senior Qwin Zabokrtsky has decided to continue his baseball career at Concordia University. Zabokrtsky's junior season was canceled due to COVID-19. As a sophomore, he pitched 28.2 innings, and compiled a 4-2 record and had a 1.95 ERA. He struck out 24 batters while only walking seven. Zabokrtsky will hope to improve upon those numbers this Spring in his senior season.

Parents: Jim and Tracy Zabokrtsky

Major: Exercise Science

Why you chose Concordia: "To continue my baseball career and because it's close to home. I also like the smaller school setting."

Baseball honors: Lettered every year; All-State honorable mention as a sophomore; NCN Player of the game as a sophomore.

Other honors: Honor roll student all years; Lettered as sophomore and junior in basketball

Advice: "Work hard in the sport you choose and keep your grades up."

