The Next Level: Zabokrtsky chooses Concordia
Qwin Zabokrtsky signing

Qwin Zabokrtsky signs his letter of intent to play baseball at Concordia University. Zabokrtsky is accompanied by his mother Tracy Zabokrtsky (left), father Jim Zabokrtsky (right), BHS baseball coach Chris Belding (back left) and Bullets coach Tim Gleason (back right)

Beatrice senior Qwin Zabokrtsky has decided to continue his baseball career at Concordia University. Zabokrtsky's junior season was canceled due to COVID-19. As a sophomore, he pitched 28.2 innings, and compiled a 4-2 record and had a 1.95 ERA. He struck out 24 batters while only walking seven. Zabokrtsky will hope to improve upon those numbers this Spring in his senior season.

Parents: Jim and Tracy Zabokrtsky

Major: Exercise Science

Why you chose Concordia: "To continue my baseball career and because it's close to home. I also like the smaller school setting."

Baseball honors: Lettered every year; All-State honorable mention as a sophomore; NCN Player of the game as a sophomore.

Other honors: Honor roll student all years; Lettered as  sophomore and junior in basketball

Advice: "Work hard in the sport you choose and keep your grades up."

