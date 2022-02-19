Three Sunland Area wrestlers finish state runner-up

Three wrestlers from the Sunland Area had chances at state titles on Saturday but all came up just a bit short.

HTRS' Aiden Worthey fell in his Class C 195 pound championship match 5-3 to Ryan Gabriel of Ord.

The Sunland's other two state title hopes came in the girls division. Fairbury's Makena Schramm fell behind Kinzie Parsons early in the match and then in the second period, Parsons was able to get the pinfall win.

Johnson County Central's Jocelyn Prado reached the championship match of the girls 100-pound division, but would suffer a pinfall defeat in the first period to Maycee Peacher of Bennington.

Elsewhere in the Sunland Area, Fairbury's Kazz Hyson wrapped up his high school wrestling career with a fourth place finish in the Class C 285-pound division.

Hyson won a 1-0 decision over Dahlas Zlomke of Battle Creek in the consolation semifinals before losing a sudden victory to Carson Fehlhafer of Centennial in his third place match.

Norris' Cooper Spaulding finished fifth in the Class B 170-pound division. He lost his consolation final match 3-2 to Josh Colgrove of Plattsmouth, but bounced back with a pinfall win over Matt Christensen of Pierce in his fifth place match.

Southern's Austen Forney finished sixth in the Class D 126-pound division. He lost a 13-2 major decision to Cayden Ellis of Winside in his consolation semifinal match before losing a 7-3 decision to Ted Hemmingsen of Riverside in his fifth place match

