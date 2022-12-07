Thunderbirds outlast Southern at home

TECUMSEH -- The Johnson County Central boys outlasted Southern Tuesday night to pick up their first win of the season.

The Thunderbirds beat the Raiders 47-44 at Johnson County Central High School in Tecumseh.

Brandon Speckmann led the way for JCC with 19 points.

JCC led by as many as 11 in the first half and maintained a 32-25 lead at the half. They extended that lead to 34-25 to start the third quarter before the Raiders roared back with an 11-0 run to take a 36-34 lead.

Southern still led 40-37 entering the fourth quarter, but two free throws by Keegan Jones and a basket by Cam Schuster gave JCC the lead back at 41-40.

Antonia Pruneda scored to give Southern a 42-41 lead, but baskets by Speckmann and Schuster gave JCC a 45-42 lead.

Evan Saathoff knocked down two free throws to make it 45-44 with 24.5 seconds left. Speckmann then made free throw to make it 46-44 with 14.9 seconds left.

A turnover and one more free throw by Jones would make it 47-44, which would be enough to hold on for the win.

JCC head coach Kirk Faris said his team is young and it definitely shows at times.

"At times we looked really good and did some nice things and there were other times where we looked like a young team," Faris said. "That's the way it is, but to be able to come out and get the win is an important thing for us."

Faris likes how his team came out early, starting the game out with a 7-0 run.

"We felt like we had a good game plan and could get the ball into the paint," Faris said. "We wanted to take advantage of our overall height and we were able to do that early.

Southern adjusted to JCC in the second half and sagged in defensively on them, but Faris was happy how his team responded to Southern's big run.

"I was proud of how we took a punch and we didn't fold," Faris said. "We kept fighting back, made some clutch buckets at key times at the end of the game. We had the confidence to put the ball up and make the shot and that's a sign of growth for us."

Faris said Speckmann showed strong senior leadership with his 19 points.

"Brandon did a great job guarding their best players on defense and then scored closed to 20 himself," Faris said. "He's a good player and we've got a lot of good players. We have a lot of guys that are young and talented, we just have to all get on the same page and build confidence. Brandon is one of our more experienced guys and he was the one that led the way for us tonight."

In addition to Speckmann's 19 points, Schuster had 12, Jones had nine and Swanson and Alex Cruz had three each.

Southern's Evan Saathoff knocked down six three pointers and led the Raiders with 25 points. Cooper Warford had 11, Kale Ames had four and Cysn Singleton and Pruneda had two each.

JCC improves to 1-2 on the season and will host Syracuse on Thursday. Southern falls to 0-2 on the season and will host Tri County on Friday.

Other Sunland boys scores FRIEND 77, STERLING 26 Sterling 9 10 4 3 -- 26 Friend 25 22 18 12 -- 77 Sterling--Auliffe 10, Peery 8, Wambold 6, Rathe 2. Friend--Svehla 26, Schluter 12, Conley 8, Vossler 8, Conley 8, Vespignani 5, Paulsen 3, Klooz 3, Vossler 2, Vyhnalek 2. PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 64, NORRIS 45 Papillion-La Vista South 16 14 19 15 -- 64 Norris 6 13 15 11 -- 45 Papillion-La Vista South--Bahl 13, Peterson 12, Jal 11, Herrera 8, Kircher 7, Jones 4, Miller 4, Beckenhauer 2, Wallace 2, Krogman 1. Norris--Boesiger 13, Bornschlegl 9, Garner 7, Klein 6, Colson 4, Handsmeyer 2, Wubbels 2, Zetterman 2. FAIRBURY 60, SUPERIOR 50 Superior 10 16 17 7 -- 50 Fairbury 23 6 15 16 -- 60 Fairbury -- Biehl 37, Starr 10, Martin 9, Watson 2, Prellwitz 2 THAYER CENTRAL 35, DILLER-ODELL 32 Thayer Central 5 5 12 13 -- 35 Diller-Odell 9 11 5 7 -- 32 Diller-Odell -- Morgan 10, Vitosh 9, Sutton 5, Warren 4, Mckinney 4 More Sunland boys scores Tri County 64, Pawnee City 55 HTRS 52, Lewiston 45