Thursday MUDECAS semifinals schedule

Girls A Division (@Auditorium)
Parkview Christian vs. Sacred Heart 3:30 p.m.
Johnson-Brock vs. Southern 5 p.m.
Girls B Division (@BMS)
JCC vs. BDS 4 p.m.
Exeter-Milligan vs. HTRS 5:30 p.m.
Boys A Division (@Auditorium)
Sacred Heart vs. Palmyra 6:30 p.m.
Tri County vs. Freeman 8 p.m.
Boys B Division (@BMS)
Johnson-Brock vs. Diller-Odell 7 p.m.
HTRS vs. Pawnee City 8:30 p.m.
