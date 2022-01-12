 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday MUDECAS semifinals schedule

Girls A Division (@Auditorium)

Parkview Christian vs. Sacred Heart 3:30 p.m.

Johnson-Brock vs. Southern 5 p.m.

Girls B Division (@BMS)

JCC vs. BDS 4 p.m.

Exeter-Milligan vs. HTRS 5:30 p.m.

Boys A Division (@Auditorium)

Sacred Heart vs. Palmyra 6:30 p.m.

Tri County vs. Freeman 8 p.m.

Boys B Division (@BMS)

Johnson-Brock vs. Diller-Odell 7 p.m.

HTRS vs. Pawnee City 8:30 p.m.

