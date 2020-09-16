 Skip to main content
Thursday MUDECAS volleyball schedule
Thursday MUDECAS volleyball schedule

A Division (at Diller-Odell)

-Consolation - HTRS vs. Exeter-Milligan 4 p.m.

-3rd place - Johnson-Brock vs. Sacred Heart 5:30 p.m.

-Championship - Diller-Odell vs. Johnson-Brock 7 p.m.

B Division (at Freeman)

-Consolation - JCC vs. Pawnee City 4 p.m.

-3rd place - Sterling vs. Tri County 5:30 p.m.

-Championship - Southern vs. Palmyra 7 p.m.

