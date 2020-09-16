Thursday MUDECAS volleyball schedule

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.
Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.
A Division (at Diller-Odell)
-Consolation - HTRS vs. Exeter-Milligan 4 p.m.
-3rd place - Johnson-Brock vs. Sacred Heart 5:30 p.m.
-Championship - Diller-Odell vs. Johnson-Brock 7 p.m.
B Division (at Freeman)
-Consolation - JCC vs. Pawnee City 4 p.m.
-3rd place - Sterling vs. Tri County 5:30 p.m.
-Championship - Southern vs. Palmyra 7 p.m.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
lnichols
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today