Tucker Timmerman was named Beatrice High School's top male athlete for the 2022-23 year while Avery Barnard and Riley Schwisow earned co-female athlete of the year awards at Beatrice's annual Orange and Black Sports banquet on Saturday.

The Outstanding Male and Female Athlete awards are decided by the head coaches and the criteria included athletic achievement, character and academic performances, with the most significant element being athletic achievement.

The outstanding female athlete award was donated by Uhls Sporting Goods and started in 1975 while the Cook Memorial Trophy for outstanding male athlete was started in 1953.

The names of all previous winners of the Uhls and Cook trophies are inscribed on plaques on display outside of the gymnasium.

Timmerman is a three sport athlete for the Orangemen. In football, he led the Orangemen with 26 receptions for 367 yards and two touchdowns while also having two rushing touchdowns. He also led the team with 73 total tackles.

Timmerman was also a top scorer and rebounder for the basketball team.

His main sport is baseball and so far in 2023, he has pitched 35 innings and has an ERA of 0.80 and has struck out 65 batters while only walking seven. He is also hitting .409 with three home runs, 19 RBI's and 19 runs scored.

Timmerman helped lead Beatrice to their third straight state tournament this year and helped then win a state championship in 2021.

Timmerman was selected all-district and all-conference first team in football and all-state honorable mention. He was selected first team all-conference in basketball and all-state honorable mention. He was selected to the Nebraska Super State baseball team as a junior.

"Tucker has been a key member of the Beatrice Orangemen athletic program," said Beatrice Athletic Director Gus Brown. "He will be leading his team in the state baseball tournament starting next Saturday in Omaha."

Timmerman will play baseball next year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Barnard hit .597 for the Lady O softball team last Fall and had three home runs, 23 RBI's, 38 runs scored and 17 stolen bases.

Barnard was also a top-defender for the state qualifying Lady O basketball team and will look to earn state medals in long jump and sprinting at the NSAA State Track and Field Meet next week.

During her senior year, Barnard was first team all-conference and all-state in softball, all-conference honorable mention in basketball and won four gold medals at the conference track meet

"Avery is a leader on all of her teams and leads by example," Brown said. "Her countless hours of preparation has helped her be successful not only on the field but also in the classroom."

Barnard has signed to play softball at Wichita State.

Schwisow hit .432 for the Lady O softball team last fall and had nine home runs, 31 RBI's and 23 runs scored. She has also been the top pitcher for Beatrice the last few years.

Schwisow was also a starter on the Lady O basketball team and was one of the team's leading scorers. In track this spring, she will try to earn state medals in the hurdling events.

Schwisow was second team all-conference and all-state in softball and second team all-conference honorable mention in basketball. She won three events at the conference track meet .

"Riley is a true team player as she takes on every challenge that the coaches give her," Brown said. "Riley works extremely hard to be the best as she can in whatever she does on and off of the field."

Schwisow will continue her softball career at the University of Sioux Falls.