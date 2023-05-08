Tucker Timmerman and Avery Barnard were two time winners Saturday night at Beatrice's annual Orange and Black Sports banquet.

The duo not only earned this year's top athlete honors for Beatrice High School, but were also named Orange and Black King and Queen.

The Outstanding Male and Female Athlete awards are decided by the head coaches and the criteria included athletic achievement, character and academic performances, with the most significant element being athletic achievement.

The outstanding female athlete award was donated by Uhls Sporting Goods and started in 1975 while the Cook Memorial Trophy for outstanding male athlete was started in 1953.

The names of all previous winners of the Uhls and Cook trophies are inscribed on plaques on display outside of the gymnasium.

Timmerman is a three sport athlete for the Orangemen. In football, he led the Orangemen with 26 receptions for 367 yards and two touchdowns while also having two rushing touchdowns. He also led the team with 73 total tackles.

Timmerman was also a top scorer and rebounder for the basketball team.

His main sport is baseball and so far in 2023, he has pitched 35 innings and has an ERA of 0.80 and has struck out 65 batters while only walking seven. He is also hitting .409 with three home runs, 19 RBI's and 19 runs scored.

Timmerman helped lead Beatrice to their third straight state tournament this year and helped then win a state championship in 2021.

Timmerman will play baseball next year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Barnard hit .597 for the Lady O softball team last Fall and three home runs, 23 RBI's, 38 runs scored and 17 stolen bases.

Barnard was also a top-defender for the state qualifying Lady O basketball team and will look to earn state medals in long jump and sprinting at the NSAA State Track and Field Meet next week.

Barnard has signed to play softball at Wichita State.