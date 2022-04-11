Timmerman homers, shuts down Platte Valley

The Beatrice baseball team scored two runs in the fourth inning and two runs in the sixth inning to rally past Platte Valley Saturday at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

The Orangemen won the game 4-1, improving their record to 8-2 on the season.

Tucker Timmerman pitched 6.2 innings, giving up one unearned run on two hits while striking out nine and walking one. Deegan Nelson pitched the final out for the Orangemen.

Platte Valley was able to jump on top first, though, scoring a run in the top of the first inning. An error, a fielder's choice and an RBI double led to the run. Platte Valley would leave runners at second and third, though, keeping the score at 1-0.

Neither team would get much offense going until the bottom of the fourth inning. Timmerman got a rally started when he reached on an error with one out.

Dylan Roeder came into courtesy run for Timmerman and he advanced to second on Nelson's single. Luke Hamilton's RBI double brought Roeder into score and Cayden Eggert's sacrifice fly game Beatrice a 2-1 lead.

Beatrice got two big insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. Austin Burroughs reached on an error and then scored on Timmerman's two-run home run, making it 4-1.

An error and a walk allowed Platte Valley to get the potential tying run to the plate, but Nelson would come in and short the door on the visitors, making the final score 4-1.

The Orangemen offense managed just four hits against Platte Valley's pitching. Timmerman homered, Hamilton doubled and Nelson and Trey Henning had a single each.

Beatrice will now play in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament this week. They have earned the No. 1 seed, which gives them a first round bye.

They will host a second round game on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Christenson Field against the winner of Monday's game between fourth-seeded Platteview and fifth-seeded Nebraska City.

On the other side of the bracket, Ralston is the No. 2 seed and they will play the winner of third-seeded Plattsmouth and sixth-seeded Wahoo.

The championship game will be at 5 p.m. on Thursday. If Beatrice reaches that game, they will host the championship at Christenson Field.

