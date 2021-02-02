Top-ranked Lady Titans hold off Beatrice

FIRTH -- Beatrice had the No. 1 ranked team in Class B on the ropes Tuesday night, but the Lady Titans of Norris held them off.
Norris defeated No. 6 Beatrice 37-33 at Norris Middle School.
Beatrice had a 33-30 lead midway through the fourth quarter, but the Titans finished the game on a 7-0 run. Gracie Kircher had a put back basket to get the Titans within one and Brianna Stai would score on a post move with 1:00 remaining in the game to give the Titans a 34-33 lead.
Beatrice came up empty on their next possession and was forced to foul. Norris made one free throw to extend the lead to two. Beatrice called a timeout with 20.2 seconds remaining.
The Norris defense forced a jump ball, which gave the ball back to the Lady Titans. A missed free throw by the Titans gave Beatrice one more chance, but Mak Hatcliff's drive to the basket missed. Ella Waters made two free throws to put the game away 37-33.
Norris Coach Mark Hagerman called it a typical February basketball game.
"We're getting close to March and every game we play is going to be just like this one," Hagerman said. "We were down five and the girls responded. They kept calm and when you win a game like this against a team like Beatrice -- it's a confidence booster. They battled through and they finished."
Norris led for most of the first half and had a 20-15 lead early in the third quarter before Beatrice made their run. A three pointer by Chelsea Leners, a basket in the post by Nevaeh Martinez, another basket by Hailey Schaaf and a fast break lay up by Mak Hatcliff gave Beatrice a 24-20 lead.
The Lady O maintained a 27-23 lead entering the fourth quarter. Norris opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run after a basket in the post by Stai, a three pointer by Sophia Talero and a jumper by Delaney White, giving the Titans the lead back at 30-27.
Beatrice responded again, though. Two baskets in the post by Martinez and a take to the hoop by Morgan Mahoney gave the Lady O the lead, but the Lady offense would be held scoreless the rest of the way.
"I thought we did OK defensively," Hagerman said. "We always say if we can hold a team to 35 or less, we feel good about winning. We'd generally like to score more, though, but the kids did a good job."
Beatrice was 13-1 on the season, but have now lost two straight after losing to Wahoo in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament Championship on Saturday. Beatrice Coach Jalen Weeks said the loss to Norris on Tuesday stings.
"The girls did a really good job of getting after it after that loss to Wahoo and having one day to prepare for Norris," Weeks said. "They really stuck to the game plan and were able to adjust to things early on. We had a lot of good things going and now we just have to watch this film and learn how to finish those games down the stretch."
Stai led the way for Norris with 12 points while Talero had nine, Kircher had six, White had five, Waters and Kalli Kroeker had two each and Maddy Collier had one.
Martinez led Beatrice with 10 points while Mak Hatcliff had seven points, including a half court shot at the end of the first quarter. Leners had six, Riley Schwisow had four and Morgan Mahoney, Avery Barnard and Hailey Schaaf had two each.
Norris improves to 15-1 and will host Lincoln Christian Friday night. The Lady (13-3) O will have another crack at Wahoo on Saturday at Wahoo. Weeks hopes his team can build on the near upset of Norris.
"It still stings to lose back to back games, but I think our girls will learn from these losses," Weeks said. "The loss to Wahoo really stung us, but sometimes a loss can help you re-focus and I think we were focused tonight. I think we are ready to move on to try and get the next one."