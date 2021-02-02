Top-ranked Lady Titans hold off Beatrice

Norris led for most of the first half and had a 20-15 lead early in the third quarter before Beatrice made their run. A three pointer by Chelsea Leners, a basket in the post by Nevaeh Martinez, another basket by Hailey Schaaf and a fast break lay up by Mak Hatcliff gave Beatrice a 24-20 lead.

The Lady O maintained a 27-23 lead entering the fourth quarter. Norris opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run after a basket in the post by Stai, a three pointer by Sophia Talero and a jumper by Delaney White, giving the Titans the lead back at 30-27.

Beatrice responded again, though. Two baskets in the post by Martinez and a take to the hoop by Morgan Mahoney gave the Lady O the lead, but the Lady offense would be held scoreless the rest of the way.

"I thought we did OK defensively," Hagerman said. "We always say if we can hold a team to 35 or less, we feel good about winning. We'd generally like to score more, though, but the kids did a good job."

Beatrice was 13-1 on the season, but have now lost two straight after losing to Wahoo in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament Championship on Saturday. Beatrice Coach Jalen Weeks said the loss to Norris on Tuesday stings.