Tough defense lifts Lady O over Hastings

The Hastings Lady Tigers tried to spoil the return of Beatrice's Mak Hatcliff, but the Lady O would prevail at home.

Hatcliff, Beatrice's leading scorer, played for the first time since injuring her ankle two weeks ago. But the senior found her team trailing Hastings by five points entering the fourth quarter.

Beatrice's defense would step up in a big way, only allowing Hastings two points at the very end of the quarter. Meanwhile, the Lady O would score 13 points on their way to the 36-30 win at the Ozone in Beatrice.

Hastings scored the first point of the game but Hailey Schaaf came back with a jump shot and Nevaeh Martinez scored in the post to make it 4-2 early.

The Lady Tigers took the lead back with a three pointer, but Hatcliff answered with her first basket to make it 6-5. Mak Hatcliff then answered a Hastings basket with a three pointer to give the Lady O a 9-7 lead.

Hastings hit a free throw, but Riley Schwisow came back with a basket to make it 11-8. Hastings scored the last four points of the first quarter, though, to take a 12-11 lead.