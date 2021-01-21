Tough defense lifts Lady O over Hastings

The Hastings Lady Tigers tried to spoil the return of Beatrice's Mak Hatcliff, but the Lady O would prevail at home.
Hatcliff, Beatrice's leading scorer, played for the first time since injuring her ankle two weeks ago. But the senior found her team trailing Hastings by five points entering the fourth quarter.
Beatrice's defense would step up in a big way, only allowing Hastings two points at the very end of the quarter. Meanwhile, the Lady O would score 13 points on their way to the 36-30 win at the Ozone in Beatrice.
Hastings scored the first point of the game but Hailey Schaaf came back with a jump shot and Nevaeh Martinez scored in the post to make it 4-2 early.
The Lady Tigers took the lead back with a three pointer, but Hatcliff answered with her first basket to make it 6-5. Mak Hatcliff then answered a Hastings basket with a three pointer to give the Lady O a 9-7 lead.
Hastings hit a free throw, but Riley Schwisow came back with a basket to make it 11-8. Hastings scored the last four points of the first quarter, though, to take a 12-11 lead.
Chelsea Leners would score all of Beatrice's points in the second quarter. She opened the quarter with a basket off an assist from Mak Hatcliff to make it 13-12. After two free throws, by Hastings, Lers got free for a fast break lay up to make it 15-15.
Hastings took a brief three point lead with a three pointer, but Leners answered with a three pointer to make it 18-18. Hastings hit one more three pointer before half time to make it 21-18 at the half.
Mak Hatcliff quickly tied the game with a three point play to start the third quarter. Hastings then hit a three pointer to make it 24-21.
A basket by Hailey Schaaf got Beatrice back within one, but that would be the last points of the third quarter for the Lady O. Hastings finished the quarter on a 4-0 run to make it 28-23 entering the fourth quarter.
Hastings would only score one more basket the rest of the way. Mak Hatcliff opened the fourth quarter with a three point play and then scored again in the post to tie the game 28-28.
Both teams would go on a long scoring drought, but perhaps the biggest shot of the game came from Mak Hatcliff's little sister Addie Hatcliff hit a three pointer to give Beatrice a 31-28 lead.
The Lady Tigers had several chances to answer, but Beatrice's pressure defense didn't even allow them a descent look at the basket. One free throw by Mahoney and four free throws by Mak Hatcliff down the stretch extended Beatrice's lead to 36-28.
Hastings made a meaningless lay up at the buzzer to make the final score 36-30.
In her return to action, Mak Hatcliff led the way with 17 points while Leners had seven, Schaaf had four, Addie Hatcliff had three, Schwisow and Martinez had two each and Mahoney had one.
Beatrice improves their record to 11-1 on the season while Hastings falls to 8-5.
The Beatrice boys also played Hastings Thursday night, but that game was not over by press time. Both Beatrice teams will be in action again Friday night when they travel to Ralston.