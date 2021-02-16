Tough start for Lady O leads to subdistrict loss

FIRTH -- The Beatrice girls couldn't overcome a big Crete run in the first quarter Tuesday in the B-4 Subdistrict Tournament.

Defending Class B State Champion Crete defeated defending state runner-up Beatrice 44-37 at Norris Middle School.

With the win, Crete advances to play top seeded Norris in the subdistrict championship game Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Despite the loss, Beatrice will still play in a district final game on Saturday where a win would advance them back to state.

The Cardinal seized momentum early against the Lady O on Tuesday, scoring the first 10 points of the game. A fee throw by Mak Hatcliff would be the only point for Beatrice in the first quarter as Crete led 14-1 after one.

Beatrice would make their runs at Crete and the first run came at the beginning of the second quarter. Mak Hatliff scored the first eight points of the quarter to cut the Lady O deficit to 14-9.

Hatcliff started the run with a take to the basket and then got an immediate steal and got fouled. She made both free throws. She finished the run with another take to the hoop and two free throws.

Crete ended the run with a three pointer and then another free throw extended the lead to 18-9.