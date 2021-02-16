Tough start for Lady O leads to subdistrict loss

FIRTH -- The Beatrice girls couldn't overcome a big Crete run in the first quarter Tuesday in the B-4 Subdistrict Tournament.
Defending Class B State Champion Crete defeated defending state runner-up Beatrice 44-37 at Norris Middle School.
With the win, Crete advances to play top seeded Norris in the subdistrict championship game Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Despite the loss, Beatrice will still play in a district final game on Saturday where a win would advance them back to state.
The Cardinal seized momentum early against the Lady O on Tuesday, scoring the first 10 points of the game. A fee throw by Mak Hatcliff would be the only point for Beatrice in the first quarter as Crete led 14-1 after one.
Beatrice would make their runs at Crete and the first run came at the beginning of the second quarter. Mak Hatliff scored the first eight points of the quarter to cut the Lady O deficit to 14-9.
Hatcliff started the run with a take to the basket and then got an immediate steal and got fouled. She made both free throws. She finished the run with another take to the hoop and two free throws.
Crete ended the run with a three pointer and then another free throw extended the lead to 18-9.
Riley Schwisow got Beatrice back within six with a three pointer, but Crete finished the second quarter with a basket to make it 20-12 at half time.
Crete started the third quarter on a 5-1 run to make it 25-13. A jumper by Chelsea Leners ended the run, but two free throws by Crete extended the lead back to 12 at 31-19.
Two fast break lay ups from Mak Hatcliff off steals dwindled the Lady O deficit back down to eight at 31-23. Crete scored the next two baskets, but a three pointer by Chelsea Leners made it 31-22.
Crete finished the second quarter with back-to-back three pointers, including a buzzer-beating deep three pointer to make it 37-22 after three.
Beatrice had one last run in them. Chelsea Leners opened the fourth quarter with a bank shot three pointer and Mak Hatcliff scored the next two baskets off steals to make it 37-29.
After two Crete free throws, Addie Hatcliff knocked down a three pointer to make it 39-32 late.
Morgan Mahoney scored five points for the Lady O down the stretch, but Crete hit enough free throws to keep a safe distance ahead, eventually winning 44-37.
Mak Hatcliff led the way for Beatrice with 17 points while Leners had nine, Mahoney had five and Addie Hatcliff and Riley Schwisow had three each.
Beatrice falls to 13-4 on the season and will await to see who and where they will play their district final game. It's a strong possibility they could host a district final on Saturday.