Tri County advances to MUDECAS B final

The Tri County volleyball team defeated Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer in a three set thriller to advance to Thurdsay's MUDECAS B Division Championship.

Tri County, the No. 5 seed in the B division, defeated top-seeded HTRS 21-25, 25-22, 25-23.

The Lady Trojans will play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the B Division championship against the winner of Tuesday's late match between third-seeded Meridian and second-seeded Johnson County Central.

In Tuesday's match, HTRS was in control early jumping out to a 12-1 lead and forcing Tri County to use both of their timeouts early. Tri County slowly got back into it and were eventually within two at 20-18.

HTRS scored four straight points to make it 24-18. Tri County fought back to within three at 24-21, but the Lady Titans would put the set away 25-21.

It was Tri County that motored out to a 17-8 lead in the second set, but HTRS would climb back within four at 21-17. HTRS fought back to make it a two point game at 24-22, but the Trojans would be able to put the set away 25-22.

The third set was close throughout and the game was tied at 20-20, 21-21, 22-22 and 23-23 before Tri County would get back to back points to win the set 25-23.

Falls City Sacred Heart reaches A Championship

The Falls City Sacred Heart Irish are back in the A Division championship after a three set win over Palmyra.

Sacred Heart, the No. 1 seed in the A Division, defeated fourth-seeded Palmyra 19-25, 25-16, 25-22 at the Truman Center on the campus of Southeast Community College Tuesday night.

With the win, the Irish will play in the championship at 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Truman Center against the winner of Tuesday's late match between sixth-seeded Johnson-Brock and second-seeded Bruning-Davenport-Shickley.

In the B Division consolation matches, fourth-seeded Lewiston defeated eighth-seeded Parkview Christian 25-14, 25-7 and sixth-seeded Pawnee City defeated seventh-seeded Southern 25-21, 25-23.

Lewiston will now play Pawnee City in a consolation final at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Truman Center.

In the A division consolation matches, third-seeded Diller-Odell defeated seventh-seeded Sterling 27-25, 25-22 and fifth-seeded Freeman defeated eighth-seeded Exeter-Milligan 25-20, 25-21.

Diller-Odell will now play Freeman in a consolation final match at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Truman Center.

Tuesday MUDECAS scores A Division Semifinal: (1)Sacred Heart def (4)Palmyra 19-25, 25-16, 25-22 Semifinal: (6)Johnson-Brock vs. (2)BDS (LATE) Consolation: (5)Freeman def (8)Exeter-Milligan 25-20, 25-21 Consolation: (3)Diller-Odell def (7)Sterling 27-25, 25-22 B Division Semifinal: (5)Tri County def 1)HTRS 21-25, 25-22, 25-23 Semifinal: (3)Meridian vs. (2)JCC (LATE) Consolation: (4)Lewiston def (8)Parkview Christian 25-14, 25-7 Consolation: (6)Pawnee City def (7)Southern 25-21, 25-23