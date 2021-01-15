Tri County beats Diller-Odell to advance to championship

Tri County held off Diller-Odell in Thursday's late semifinal game of the MUDECAS Tournament.
The Trojans won the game 50-41, advancing them to the boys A Division Championship game against Parkview Christian on Saturday.
Tri County defeated the Griffins by 17 points earlier in the season, but Thursday's matchup was much closer. The Trojans led 12-10 after the first quarter, but Diller-Odell would lead 22-20 at half time.
Tri County would outscore Diller-Odell 16-7 in the third quarter to open a 36-29 lead.
The Griffins got back within four points when Austin Jurgens knocked down a three pointer with just over three minutes remaining in the game. Tri County's Logan Larson came right back with a three point play to extend the lead back to 48-41.
A few possessions later, Chris Janssen would get a fast break lay up to put the game away 50-41.
Tri County Coach Jeremy Siems said his team came out shooting cold in the first but he was proud of how his team stayed the course, especially his big guys inside.
" I was really proud of how our bigs were able to battle and stay on the ground," Siems said. "We worry about getting into foul trouble when we're guarding (Austin) Jurgens. He's a terrific player with great footwork, but our guys stayed on the ground, stayed straight up and I think that was the biggest reason for our turnaround."
Siems said the shooting also came around in the second half, which he knew it would.
"We knew if we just continue to play defense, we would eventually make our run," Siems said. "We got some rebounds, we eventually got some shots to drop and got a lead. Most importantly, we were able to maintain that lead."
The game was much closer than the first time the two teams played, which Siems figured it would.
"Anytime you see a team twice, it's always harder the second time," Siems said. "I told the team in practice that it was going to be an entirely different team than we saw earlier this season. They didn't hit a lot of their shots the first time and we knew that. They were a hot team coming in and we expected a battle and that's what we got."
Cole Siems led Tri County with 20 point while Chris Janssen had eight, Logan Larson had seven, Carter Siems and Colton Jantzen had six each and Gavin Weichel had three.
Jurgens led the way for Diller-Odell with 20 points while Peyton Mohr had 10, Jacob Meyer had five, Cooper Ebeling had four and Nate Lyons had two.
Tri County will play for the championship against Parkview Christian at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the Beatrice City Auditorium. Parkview Christian is coming off a buzzer-beating win against Freeman in Thursday's earlier semifinal game.
"(Parkview Christian) is a talented team," Siems said. "They're fast, they handle the ball and they like to get the ball up and down the floor. It's going to be a challenge for us, but I know my guys and I know they're excited about that challenge and we are looking forward to it."
Weather forces changes to MUDECAS
Snowy weather forced the postponement of all the girls MUDECAS games on Friday. All the remaining boys and girls games will now be played on Saturday.
All championship games will still be played at the Beatrice City Auditorium.
The Southern girls will play Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer at 2:45 p.m. Saturday for the B Division championship. The Exeter-Milligan boys will play Palmyra for the B Division boys championship at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.
The girls A Division championship between Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and Falls City Sacred Heart will be at 5:45 p.m. The boys A Division championship game between Parkview Christian and Tri County will be at 7:15 p.m.
All the third place games will also be played at the Auditorium and will be prior to the championship games.
Pawnee City will play Palmyra at 8:45 a.m. in the girls B Division third place game and Lewiston will play Johnson-Brock at 10:15 a.m. on the boys B Division third place game.