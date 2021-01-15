Tri County beats Diller-Odell to advance to championship

Siems said the shooting also came around in the second half, which he knew it would.

"We knew if we just continue to play defense, we would eventually make our run," Siems said. "We got some rebounds, we eventually got some shots to drop and got a lead. Most importantly, we were able to maintain that lead."

The game was much closer than the first time the two teams played, which Siems figured it would.

"Anytime you see a team twice, it's always harder the second time," Siems said. "I told the team in practice that it was going to be an entirely different team than we saw earlier this season. They didn't hit a lot of their shots the first time and we knew that. They were a hot team coming in and we expected a battle and that's what we got."

Cole Siems led Tri County with 20 point while Chris Janssen had eight, Logan Larson had seven, Carter Siems and Colton Jantzen had six each and Gavin Weichel had three.

Jurgens led the way for Diller-Odell with 20 points while Peyton Mohr had 10, Jacob Meyer had five, Cooper Ebeling had four and Nate Lyons had two.