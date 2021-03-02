Tri County beats Hershey to qualify for state

The Tri County Trojans are heading to the NSAA State Basketball Tournament for the first time since 1988.

Tri County, who was the No. 12 seed in Class C2, defeated fifth-seeded Hershey in a district final game Monday night at Kearney High School. The win qualified the Trojans for next week's Class C2 State Tournament.

Hershey took a 13-10 lead in the first quarter, but Tri County grabbed a 28-26 lead at half time. They then outscored Hershey 18-10 in the third quarter and 26-18 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the 72-54 win.

"I felt our guys were physically and mentally prepared for the game," said Tri County head coach Jeremy Siems. "I was extremely happy with our effort rebounding on each end of the floor. Defensively, we were able to hold them to one shot throughout the entire first half and capitalized on their turnovers to create a few extra possessions on the offensive end."

Cole Siems led the way for Tri County with 33 points while Logan Larson had 13, Carter Siems had nine, Gavin Weichel had eight, Colton Jantzen had seven and Chris Janssen had two.

"Cole Siems stepped up big for us attacking the rim and Logan Larson hit some big shot from the perimeter throughout the game," Siems said.

The Tri County boys basketball team has only qualified for state twice in school history, the last being in 1988 where they lost in the state finals to West Holt. They also qualified in 1986.

