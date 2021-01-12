Tri County beats Southern in MUDECAS opener

It took awhile for Tri County to get going, but they eventually pulled away from Southern in the first round of the MUDECAS Tournament.

Tri County, the No. 3 seed in the A Division, defeated sixth-seeded Southern 54-34 Tuesday night at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

It was Southern that led early, though, jumping out to an early 10-5 lead and still maintaining a 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Tri County opened the second quarter with 10 straight points, all of which came from the Siems brothers. Carter Siems started the run with a three pointer and Cole Siems followed that up with a take to the hoop. Cole then hit a three pointer and Carter wrapped it up a take to the hoop, making it 21-12.

That was the cushion Tri County would need. Southern managed to get back within six points at half time when they trailed 26-21, but Logan Larson scored the first five points of the third quarter to extend the lead back to 32-21.

The Trojans maintained a 44-27 lead at the end of the third quarter before going on to win 54-34.

Tri County Coach Jeremy Siems said Southern hit some shots early that got them behind, but was happy with the adjustments his team made.