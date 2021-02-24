Tri County beats Southern to advance

Tri County’s Cole Siems (right) dribbles around defender Alex Retherford (left) as the Tri County Trojans defeat the Southern Raiders, 57-48, in the C2-1 Subdistrict on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, in Adams, Neb.
ADAMS -- Tri County took down rival Southern to advance to the finals of the C2-1 Subdistrict.
The Trojans defeated Southern 57-48 Tuesday night at Freeman High School. They will now play top seeded Freeman in the district final Thursday night.
The Trojans jumped out to a 20-6 lead in the first quarter and led 32-21 at half time. They extended their lead to 44-30 in the third quarter. Southern outscored Tri County 18-13 in the final quarter, but Tri County would hold on to win 57-48.
Tri County coach Jeremy Siems said he's happy with how his team came out focused and ready to play from the opening tip.
"Our patience on the offensive end of the floor helped create high percentage shots, which helped us jump out to an early lead," Siems said. "Our defensive effort was good but I felt we could have been better in the later part of the game."
Cole Siems led the way for Tri County with 15 points while Carter Siems, Logan Larson and Colton Jantzen had 11 points each. Chris Jansssen had seven and Gavin Weichel had two.
Preston Baehr led the way for Southern with 13 points while Carson Borzekofski had 12, , Evan Saathoff had 10, Alex Retherford had eight, Ethan Garrels had three and Chance Swearingen had two.
Tri County improves to 19-4 on the season. Their subdistrict final game against Freeman will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Freeman High School. Both teams will advance to a district final regardless of Thursday's outcome.