Tri County beats Southern to advance
Tri County beats Southern to advance

ADAMS -- Tri County took down rival Southern to advance to the finals of the C2-1 Subdistrict.

The Trojans defeated Southern 57-48 Tuesday night at Freeman High School. They will now play top seeded Freeman in the district final Thursday night.

The Trojans jumped out to a 20-6 lead in the first quarter and led 32-21 at half time. They extended their lead to 44-30 in the third quarter. Southern outscored Tri County 18-13 in the final quarter, but Tri County would hold on to win 57-48.

Tri County coach Jeremy Siems said he's happy with how his team came out focused and ready to play from the opening tip.

"Our patience on the offensive end of the floor helped create high percentage shots, which helped us jump out to an early lead," Siems said. "Our defensive effort was good but I felt we could have been better in the later part of the game."

Cole Siems led the way for Tri County with 15 points while Carter Siems, Logan Larson and Colton Jantzen had 11 points each. Chris Jansssen had seven and Gavin Weichel had two.

Preston Baehr led the way for Southern with 13 points while Carson Borzekofski had 12, , Evan Saathoff had 10, Alex Retherford had eight, Ethan Garrels had three and Chance Swearingen had two. 

Tri County improves to 19-4 on the season. Their subdistrict final game against Freeman will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Freeman High School. Both teams will advance to a district final regardless of Thursday's outcome.

Southern's season comes to an end after posting a 12-9 record.

Fairbury beats Wilber-Clatonia in overtime

The Fairbury Jeffs advanced to the C1-1 Subdistrict final with a 63-58 win over Wilber-Clatonia Tuesday night at Auburn High School.

The Wolverines led 18-16 after the first quarter and 31-27 at half time. Wilber-Clatonia extended their lead to 47-35 in the third quarter, but Fairbury outscored the Wolverines 16-4 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

The Jeffs then won the overtime period 12-7 to get the 63-58 win.

Dylan Starr led the way for Fairbury with 22 points while Ethan Smith had 13, Jackson Martin and Drew Novotny had four each and Ausitn Novtotny and Joshua Robertson had two each.

Mitchell Thompson and Devin Homolka had 18 points each for Wilber-Clatonia while Mason Combs had eight, Daswon Hoover and Tyson Kreshel had five each and Trenton Kracke had two.

Fairbury (12-11) has a tall task ahead of them as they now face two time defending state champion and undefeated Auburn at 6 p.m. Thursday night at Auburn High School. Fairbury needs to win to make a district final.

Wilber-Clatonia's season comes to an end after posting a 11-11 record.

Sterling advances to D2-1 Subdistrict final

The Sterling Jets advanced to the D2-1 Subdistrict final with a 48-35 win over third-seeded Lewiston Tuesday night at Falls City Sacred Heart High School.

The Jets (8-13) are the second seed in the subdistrict and will now play top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart (16-7) at 7 p.m. Thursday night. Sacred Heart advanced by defeating fourth-seeded Pawnee City 70-32.

Sterling will need to win against the Irish to advance to a district final game.

