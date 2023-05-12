The Tri County boys captured the C-7 District Championship at Thayer Central High School on Thursday.

The Trojans finished with 98 total points, which tied them with St. Cecelia. Milford was third with 89 points.

For the Tri County boys, Carter Siems qualified for state in the 400-meter dash with a district championship time of 50.93. He also qualified in the 800-meter run with a district championship time of 2:01.20.

Ben Holsing qualified for state in the 100-meter dash with a second place time of 11.33 and the 300-hurdles with a second place time of 43.06. Holsing also had an additional qualifying in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.24. Colton Bales qualified in the pole vault with a second place vault of 12-01.

The Tri County 3,200-relay team of Carter Holtmeier, Lucas Lewandowski, Drew Siems and Carter Siems qualified for state with a district championship time of 8:24.84.

The Tri County girls finished with 50 total team points, which put them in fifth place in the standings.

For the Tri County girls, Ella Clark qualified in the 400-meter dash with a second place time of 1:03.75. Isabelle Peters qualified in the 800-meter run with a second place time of 2:28.93.

The Tri County girls 1,600-relay team of Ella Clark, Ashton Schwisow, Abbie Drewes and Isabelle Peters qualified with a district championship time of 4:15.78.

The Wilber-Clatonia boys finished with 76 team points, which was good for fourth place in the team standings.

The Wilber-Clatonia boys had five state qualifiers. Zander Baker qualified in the pole vault with a district championship vault of 12-07.

Carter Skleba qualified in the long jump with a second place jump of 20-11 and the triple jump with an additional qualifying jump of 41-06.

Jorge Vasquez qualified in the shot put with a second place throw of 51-03.Tyson Kreshel qualified in the discus with a second place throw of 151-00 and the shot put with an additional qualifying throw of 50-01.

Gavin Vlcan qualified in the 400-meter dash with a second place time of 51.09. Vlcan also qualified in the 200-meter dash with an additional qualifying time of 23.23.

Southern's lone state qualifier, Kale Maguire, qualified in the 800-mete run with an additional qualifying time of 2:04.98.

Freeman and Johnson County Central competed in the B-1 District hosted by Syracuse.

The Freeman boys finished with 98 team points, which was good for third place behind Lincoln Lutheran (109) and Syracuse (102)

For the Freeman boys, Taylan Vetrovsky won a district championship in the high jump with a jump of 6-01. He also qualified in the 400-meter run with a time of 51.20.

Carter Niles qualified for state in the 300-hurdles with a second place time of 40.65. He also qualified in the 110-hurdles with an additional qualifying time of 15.77.

Wesley Havelka qualified for state in the 3,200-meter run with a district championship time of 10:32.52. Jobjosiah Muthiani qualified for state in the 1,600-meter run with a district championship time of 4:46.14.

Evan Ault qualified for state in the 110-hurdles with a second place time of 15.54. Trent Allen qualified for state in the 400-meter dash with an additional qualifying time of 52.27. Hudson Vetrovsky qualified in the pole vault with a second place vault of 11-01.

The Freeman boys 400-relay team of Ault, Taylan Vetrovsky, Brandon Jurgens and Gabe Goes qualified for state with a district championship time of 44.01.

The 1,600-relay team of Allen, Jurgens, Ault and Taylan Vetrovsky also qualified for state with a second place time of 3:31.56.

The Johnson County Central girls finished with 47 points, which put them in fifth place.

The JCC girls had four state qualifiers. Harley Lubben qualified in the shot put with a district championship throw of 36.11.25. She also qualified in the discus with a second place throw of 114-04.

Catherine Wendt qualified in the pole vault with a district championship vault of 8-08.

Maya Straka qualified in the shot put with a second place throw of 35-01.75. Madison VanLaningham qualified in the 3,200-meter run with an additional qualifying time of 12:49.30

The JCC boys finished 31 points, which was good enough for sixth place.

For the JCC boys, Hayden Huskey qualified for state in the triple jump with an additional qualifying jump of 41-10.