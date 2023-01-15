Tri County captures MUDECAS A Division

The Tri County Trojans saw a 16 point lead slip away in the second half, but they persevered and captured the 2023 MUDECAS A Division Championship.

The Trojans defeated Parkivew Christian 59-54 in the championship game Saturday night at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

The win caps an amazing week in which they avenged their only two losses of the season to Johnson-Brock and Freeman before defeating Parkview Christian--the No. 1 ranked team in Class D2.

"To get to his game is not easy," said head coach Jeremy Siems. "The teams we played to get here --every single one is tough as nails. They made us earn every quarter, every possession, but that did a lot for us. We know we can play with them, we know we can get better and we just have to keep heading in that direction."

The Trojans built a 29-13 lead in the first half, but Parkview Christian chipped away and eventually took their first lead of the game 52-50 with 3:56 remaining in the game.

Parkview would still lead 54-51, but a basket in the post by Chris Janssen and then a basket by Carter Siems gave the Trojans a 55-54 lead with 31 seconds left in the game.

The Tri County defense then forced a turnover and found Colton Bales for a wide open lay up on the other side of the court to extend the lead to 57-54.

Parkview got a look at a three pointer from the top of the key, but it missed its mark. Andrew Sasse was fouled and made both of his free throws to put the game away 59-54.

Siems said the win was a complete team effort.

"Defensively, offensively, a lot of different guys stepped up," Siems said. "From the free throws to close it out, the rebounding, our bigs playing like bigs, Caden (Bales) hitting some big shots, Andrew (Strouf) hitting some big shots and we needed every one of them."

Things couldn't have gotten off to a much better start for Tri County in the first quarter. They exploded out to a 19-9 behind 10 points from Carter Siems.

Bales opened the second quarter with two consecutive fast break lay-ups to extend the lead to 23-9 and then Sasse answered a Parkview Christian basket with his second three pointer of the game to make it 26-11. Braiden Strouf then answered another Parkview basket with a three pointer to make it 29-13, which ended up being the biggest lead of the game.

Jeremy Siems said the start of the game set the tone.

"We talk about being aggressive, especially against man-to-man," Siems said. "I really liked our attitude and effort attacking the rim, but then we got away from that when they went to a 2-3 and it took us awhile to figure out how to attack that -- playing on our toes instead of our heals. Once we figured that out, it started to come together."

Carter Siems had 18 points for the Trojans while Bales and Sasse had 11 each, Chris Janssen had nine, Cameron Reynolds had seven and Braiden STrouf had three.