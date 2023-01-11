Tri County comes from behind to beat Johnson-Brock

Tri County fell behind early, but rallied to beat Johnson-Brock in the first round of the MUDECAS Basketball Tournament.

Tri County, the No. 4 seed in the A Division, defeated fifth-seeded Johnson-Brock 44-36 in Tuesday's late game. They will now play top-seeded Freeman in the semifinals on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

Johnson-Brock scored the first 10 points of the game before Tri County was finally able to get going.

Baskets by Chris Janssen and Andrew Sasses and a three pointer by Caden Bales got the Trojans within three at 10-7, but Johnson-Brock ended the first quarter with a three pointer to make it 13-7 after one.

The Eagles scored the first two baskets of the second quarter to extend their lead back to 10.

Bales started a 7-0 run for Tri County with a basket. Janssen followed that up with a basket on a baseline out of bounds play and Braiden Strouf hit a three pointer to make it 17-14.

After a basket by Johnson-Brock, Strouf scored another bucket and Carter Siems hit two free throws to get the Trojans within one. Johnson-Brock would still lead at half time 20-18.

Johnson-Brock knocked down another three pointer to make it 23-18, but two free throws by Carter Siems cut the deficit back to three.

The Eagles wen ton a 5-0 run to extend the lead to 28-20. Bales ended the run with a basket and then Strouf answered a Johnson-Brock basket with a three pointer to make it 30-25.

The Eagles extended the lead back to seven, but a three point play by Janssen and a basket by Siems made it 32-20. Johnson-Brock still led 34-30 at the end of the third quarter.

Tri County owned the fourth quarter as their defense would only give up two more points the rest of the way. After Cameron Reynolds score his first basket of the game for the Trojans, Johnson-Brock came back with two free throws to make it 36-32, but that would be it for the Eagles.

Tri County ended the game on a 12-0 run. Sasses started things with a fast break lay up and then knocked down a free throw. Four straight points by Bales followed by five Trojan free throws down the stretch made the final score 44-36.

Bales led the way for Tri County with 13 points while Strouf had eight, Carter Siems and Janssen had seven each, Sasse had five, Reynolds had three and Drew Siems had one.

Johnson-Brock was led by Camden Dalinghaus' 15 points while Casen Dalinghaus had six, Nic Parriott had five, Sloan Pelican and Lleyton Behrends had four each and Jalen Behrends had two.

Johnson-Brock will play in a consolation game against Johnson County Central at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

In the late B Division game Tuesday night, fourth-seeded Exeter-Milligan defeated fifth-seeded Sterling 50-36.

Exeter-Milligan will play in a B division semifinal game against top-seeded Pawnee City at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Beatrice Middle School.

Exeter-Milligan jumped out to a 14-7 lead over Sterling in the first quarter and led 26-21 at half time. They extended their lead to 42-32 in the third quarter and went on to win 50-36.

The Timberwolves were led by Marcus Krupicka's 20 points while Tyler Due had 14, Andrew Vavra had six, Draven Payne and Aidan Vavra had four each and Troy Kallhoff had two.

Sterling was led by Carson McAuliffe's 22 while Trenton Peery had eight, Collin Wambold had four and Andrew Harms had two.

Sterling will play in a consolation game against Meridian at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday at the Beatrice Middle School.

Thursday Semifinal Schedule Girls A Division (at Auditorium) (3)Falls City SH vs. (2)BDS 3:30 p.m. (1)Johnson-Brock vs. (4)Parkview Christian 5 p.m. B Division (at BMS) (6)Exeter-Milligan vs. (2)Meridian 4 p.m. (1)Lewiston vs. (4)Palmyra 5:30 p.m. Boys A Division (at Auditorium) (1)Freeman vs. (4)Tri County 6:30 p.m. (3)Palmyra vs. (2)Parkview Christian 8 p.m. B Division (at BMS) (1)Pawnee City vs. (4)Exeter-Milligan 7 p.m. (3)BDS vs. (2)Diller-Odell 8:30 p.m.