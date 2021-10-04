Tri County defense clamps down on Southern

The first Friday night of the fall season was the scene between the home Tri County Trojans and the visiting Wymore Southern Raiders.
As the days shorten, the opening kick began under the lights at Trojan field on the Tri County campus. A robust crowd was on hand supporting the Trojans. The Trojan pep band started the evening with a rendition of the National Anthem and then it was game on.
Sothern’s Chance Swearingen kicked off the start the game, sending a kick to the Trojans' Cole Spahr, who set the Trojans up at their own 22 yard line. The Trojans worked quickly and marched down the field behind the leadership of quarterback Dusty Kapke and the running of Grant Lewandowski.
After a block in the back penalty moved the Trojans back, Lewandowski took a hand off and broke tackles on the way to the end zone for the score. Following a two point conversion, the Trojans took an 8-0 lead at the 7:42 mark in the first.
The Raiders started their first possession on their own 25 yard line, but were unable to generate a first down. The Raiders' Chance Swearingen boomed a punt to pin the Trojans on their own 8 yard line.
On second down, the Trojans' Grant Lewandowski took a hand off and broke tackles to move the ball to the Raiders 28 yard line. The Trojans then committed two penalties to back them up and enable the Raiders to take over on downs.
The Raiders, in the shadow of their own goal line, broke free as Swearingen scampered for a first down. Raiders quarterback Kale Maguire completed a pass to Evan Saathoff for a first down. The Raiders appeared to be in business as they were moving down the field at the end of the quarter still trailing 8-0. The Trojans answered the challenge as Kapke was able to intercept a Maguire third down pass.
The Trojans began their drive on their own 15 yard line. The Raiders' Brock Adams crashed the line on second down almost causing a turnover. The Raiders held on third down, forcing a Trojan punt by Chris Jensen who placed the Raiders on their own 20 yard line.
After a couple of short gains, Maguire was able to complete a 37 yard pass to Saathoff. The Raiders continued to drive towards the goal line, setting up a fourth and goal at the two, but Raider’s running back Connor Bradley fumbled and Tri County’s Gavin Weichel recovered the ball.
The Trojans moved down the field behind the runnning of Lewandowski. On first down, Kapke threw an incomplete pass and on second down, the Trojan’s Camdon Cline rumbled for eight. On a third and two, Lewandowski took a quarterback sneak up the middle for a Trojan touchdown. With 3:27 left in the half, the Trojans took a 14-0 lead. After an exchange of possessions, the half ended with a 14-0 Trojan lead.
The Trojan’s Chris Jensen began the second half with a nice kickoff that went through the end zone, setting up the Raiders on their own 15. On first down, Cline shut down the Raiders offense for a loss of two yards. On third down, Maguire dropped back to pass, but was intercepted Gavin Weichel to set the Trojans up on the Raider 35 yard line.
The Raider’s defense then stepped up after tackles on first and second down by Austin Forney. The Raider defense held strong, setting up a first down on their own 32 yard line. The teams continued to battle, exchanging possession, but neither were able to score as the third quarter ended with the Trojan’s leading 14-0.
The fourth quarter saw the Trojans take control of the game. At the 8:36 mark, Cale Washburn took a jet sweep for another Trojan score. Lewandowski took the ball to the end zone for the two point conversion for a 22-0 Trojan lead. The Trojans then scored again at the 5:50 mark left in the game, which would make it 28-0 -- the eventual final score.
Following the game Tri County Coach Head Coach Brett Scheiding stated it was a tough game
“Our guys just keep grinding," Scheiding said. "We ground it out and had some huge stops. At half time, we thought we left a lot on the field."
He went on to compliment his defense for holding the Raiders’ scoreless despite the Raiders being in the red zone several times and not being able to score.
The 4-2 Trojans will host the Freeman Falcons on homecoming night at Trojan field. The 1-5 Raiders will move forward to face Thayer Central next Friday evening.
Other Sunland scores
PLATTSMOUTH 28, NORRIS 21
Plattsmouth 14 7 0 7 -- 28
Norris 7 0 6 8 -- 21
PLA--Meneses 4 run (Wehrbein kick)
NOR--Macklin 2 run (Reeves kick)
PLA--Graff 19 pass from Willamonte (Wehrbein kick)
PLA--Meneses 1 run (Wehrbein kick)
NOR--Wahlstrom 70 pass from Godtel (kick failed)
NOR--Fumble recovery (Cerny pass from Godtel)
PLA--Meneses 3 run (Wehrbein kick)
LOURDES CC 64, FREEMAN 6
ADAMS--Blake Miller led Lourdes Central Catholic with 37 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Joe Kearney intercepted two passes, returning both for touchdowns.
Lourdes CC 22 28 14 0 -- 64
Freeman 0 0 0 6 -- 6
LOU--64 run (Miller run)
LOU--Miller 10 run (Howard kick)
LOU--Miller 1 run (Howard kick)
LOU--12 run (Howard kick)
LOU--Kearney 35 interception return (Howard kick)
LOU--15 pass from Miller (Howard kick)
LOU--Kearney 25 interception return (Howard kick)
LOU--Miller 14 run (Howard kick)
LOU--24 run (Howard kick)
FRE--Ruse 5 run (conversion failed)
FALLS CITY SH 76, HTRS 22
HUMBOLDT--Jakob Jordan ran for three touchdowns and passed for another to lead the Irish.
HTRS 0 6 10 6 -- 22
Falls City SH 31 21 0 24 -- 76
FCSH--Froeschl 20 pass from Jordan (Keithley run)
FCSH--Jordan 61 run (Keithley pass)
FCSH--Caltin 14 run (Jordan run)
FCSH--Keithley 5 run (Nachitgal kick)
FCSH--Jordan 5 run (Nahital kick)
HTRS--Knudson pass from Leach (pass failed)
FCSH--Jordan 44 run (Nachtigal kick)
FCSH--Keithley 21 run (Nachtigal kick)
HTRS--Team safety
HTRS--Knudson pass from McQueen (McQueen pass)
FCSH--Froeschl 14 run (run)
FCSH--fumble recovery (C. Keithley run)
FCSH--Clow 1 run (Rottinghaus run)
HTRS--McQueen 58 run (pass failed)
PALMYRA 70, JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 46
TECUMSEH--Johnson County Central and Palmyra combined for 1,000 total offensive yards, 475 for Johnson County Central and 525 for Palmyra.
Palmyra 16 8 22 24 -- 70
Johnson County Central 12 14 6 14 -- 46
PAL--Waltke 36 pass from Erhart (Hatcher run)
PAL--Waltke 46 pass from Erhart (Hatcher run)
PAL--Waltke 42 interception return (Erhart run)
PAL--Erhart 58 run (Hatcher run)
PAL--Erhart 62 run (Dillon pass from Erhart)
PAL--Pope 58 pass from Erhart (run failed)
PAL--Hatcher 4 run (Waltke pass from Erhart)
PAL--Hatcher 8 run (Waltke pass from Erhart)
PAL--Erhart 41 run (Waltke pass from Erhart)
MEAD 56, DILLER-ODELL 22
ODELL--Luke Carritt threw for four touchdowns and 182 yards. Carritt connected with Tyler Pickworth on seven of his 10 completions for 165 yards and four TDs.
Mead 14 16 12 14 -- 56
Diller-Odell 8 0 0 14 -- 22
DO--Ebeling 4 run (Engelman run)
MEA--L. Carritt 1 run (Pickworth pass)
MEA--Pickwork 19 pass from L. Carritt (conversion failed)
MEA--Pickwork 61 pass from L. Carritt (A. Carritt pass)
MEA--Lihs 3 run (Lihs run)
MEA--Pickworth 5 pass from L. Carritt (conversion failed)
MEA--Pickworth 47 pass from L. Carritt (conversion failed)
DO--Lyons 20 pass from Ebeling (Ebeling run)
MEA--LaCroiz 1 run (Pickworth pass)
DO--Ebeling 1 run (conversion failed)
MEA--Prince 29 run (conversion failed)
PAWNEE CITY 50, DESHLER 6
PAWNEE CITY--Simon Osborne and Kyle Ghyra linked up for a pair of touchdowns for the Indians.
Deshler 0 0 0 6 -- 6
Pawnee City 8 16 20 6 -- 50
PC--Maloley 43 run (Ghyra kick)
PC--Ghyra 40 pass from Osborne (Ghyra kick)
PC--Maloley 2 run (Ghyra kick)
PC--Ghyra 29 pass from Ghyra (kick failed)
PC--Kling 36 punt return (kick failed)
PC--Kling 13 run (kick failed)
D--Iserhagen 22 pass from Nash (kick failed)
STERLING 60, DORCHESTER 16
STERLING--Wyatt Rathe carried the ball five times for 181 yards to lead the Jets.
Dorchester 0 0 8 8 -- 16
Sterling 32 8 7 13 -- 60
S--Peery 13 run (McAuliffe kick)
S--Peery 19 run (McAuliffe kick)
S--Rathe 40 run (McAuliffe kick)
S--Peery 44 run (McAuliffe kick)
S--Peery 9 run (Richardson kick)
D--Gonzalez 30 pass from Ladley (Gonzalez kick)
S--Rathe 40 run (Leonard pass)
S--Bredthauer 40 run (run failed)
D--Gonzalez 70 kickoff return (Gonzalez kick)
S--Gonzalez 70 run (Bredthauer run)
MERIDIAN 27, LEWISTON 26
LEWISTON--After falling behind 18-0, Meridian went on a 27-8 run. Dylan Peterson led Meridian in rushing with 136 yards and two touchdowns on 28 attempts. Peterson also threw for two touchdowns and 77 yards.
Meridian 0 14 6 7 -- 27
Lewiston 12 14 0 0 -- 26
LEW--Ray interception return (kick failed)
LEW--Arena 12 pass from Rule (kick failed)
LEW--Bohling 1 run (kick failed)
MER--Peterson 3 run (kick failed)
MER--Rut 8 pass from Peterson (Herrera kick)
LEW--Arena 20 pass from Rule (Bledsaw kick)
MER--Peterson 16 run (kick failed)
MER--Dennis 25 pass from Peterson (Rut pass from Herrera
Osborne, Kan. 36, Hanover, Kan. 26
Marysville, Kan. 57, Council Grove 14