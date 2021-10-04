Tri County defense clamps down on Southern

The Raiders, in the shadow of their own goal line, broke free as Swearingen scampered for a first down. Raiders quarterback Kale Maguire completed a pass to Evan Saathoff for a first down. The Raiders appeared to be in business as they were moving down the field at the end of the quarter still trailing 8-0. The Trojans answered the challenge as Kapke was able to intercept a Maguire third down pass.

The Trojans began their drive on their own 15 yard line. The Raiders' Brock Adams crashed the line on second down almost causing a turnover. The Raiders held on third down, forcing a Trojan punt by Chris Jensen who placed the Raiders on their own 20 yard line.

After a couple of short gains, Maguire was able to complete a 37 yard pass to Saathoff. The Raiders continued to drive towards the goal line, setting up a fourth and goal at the two, but Raider’s running back Connor Bradley fumbled and Tri County’s Gavin Weichel recovered the ball.

The Trojans moved down the field behind the runnning of Lewandowski. On first down, Kapke threw an incomplete pass and on second down, the Trojan’s Camdon Cline rumbled for eight. On a third and two, Lewandowski took a quarterback sneak up the middle for a Trojan touchdown. With 3:27 left in the half, the Trojans took a 14-0 lead. After an exchange of possessions, the half ended with a 14-0 Trojan lead.