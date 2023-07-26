WYMORE -- Tri County jumped out to an early lead in the C4 Area Tournament Championship game Tuesday night, but Malcolm used the long ball to win.

Tri County, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, fell to top-seeded Malcolm 13-3 in Wymore. Tri County would have had to beat Malcolm twice to win the tournament.

Malcolm took an early 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the top of the second. It was their first of three home runs in the game.

Tri County answered with three runs in the bottom half of the second. Colton Bales got Tri County's rally started by walking and Tayden Gronemeyer followed that up with a single to put runners at first and second with one out.

Pierce Damrow's RBI double tied the game 1-1. Carter Siems' RBI single brought in another run to make it 2-1. Drew Siems' safety squeeze bunt brought in the third run for Tri County, making it 3-1 after two innings.

Malcolm took the lead right back with three runs in the top of the third. An error, a hit batsman and a three-run home run led to the three runs, making it 4-3.

Malcolm added to the lead in the top of the fourth. Two walks, a hit batsman and an RBI double made it 5-3. Two more runs came into score on a two-RBI single, making it 7-3. Two more walks and an error brought in one more run, making it 8-3.

While Tri County's bats went silent, Malcom added one more run in the sixth inning. A double and a single led to the run, making it 9-3.

In the seventh inning, two walks and a single made it 10-3. A three-run home run then made it 13-3.

Tri County went down in order in the bottom of the seventh inning, making the final score 13-3.

Colton Bales pitched the first 3.2 innings for Tri County, giving up eight runs (seven earned) on five hits while walking five. Cobi Bales pitched 2.1 innings, giving up four earned runs on four hits while striking out two and walking three. Braiden Strouf pitched one inning, giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out one and walking none.

Tri County's defense had four errors in the game.

Offensively, Damrow had a single while Tayden Gronemeyer, Carter Siems and Drew Siems had a single each.

Tri County's season comes to an end after posting an 18-8 record.

Malcolm advances to the Class C State Tournament, which takes place July 29-Aug. 2 in Rushville.