Tri County falls at home to Exeter-Milligan

A hint of Fall weather set the stage for a parent’s night at Trojan Field on the Tri County School campus.
Football like temps greeted fans, coaches and players as the 2-1 Trojans met the 3-0 Bobcats of Exeter-Milligan-Friend (EMF) for a 8 man showdown. Dewitt American Legion Post 212 presented the colors and the Tri County band played the National Anthem prior to kickoff.
The Bobcats took the opening kickoff and began to march down the field led by quarterback Christian Weber. Under pressure, Weber was able to scramble and hit a wide open Kole Svec for a first down.
Later in the drive running back Breckan Schlute took a handoff and ran for 10 yards to set up a first and goal. Schlute then took the ball up the middle for the first score of the game at the 7:25 mark in the first quarter. The two point conversion was good for an 8-0 Bobcat lead.
Tri County began their first drive on their own 17 with quarterback Dusty Kapke at the helm. The Trojans were only able to muster one first down before turning the ball over on downs.
The Bobcats took advantage behind the running of Schluter They quickly moved down the field with Weber connecting with a wide open Chase Svehla for the score. The two point conversion was good and the Bobcats took a 16-0 lead with 2:56 left in the quarter.
The Trojans started to make some noise as Kapke hit tight end Chris Janssen on two straight plays to gain a first down. Kapke then fumbled and turned the ball over to the Bobcats who again took advantage. Weber completed a screen pass to JB Drake to the Trojan 17 yard line. Schluter then took a handoff and scored with 11:03 left in the second. Following the two point conversion, the Bobcats took a 24-0 lead.
On the next possession, the Trojans started at their own 25 yard line. Kapke then threw what appeared to be a pick six. but a block in the back negated the touchdown. The Trojan defense was able to force the Bobcats into a fourth down, but it was Schluter who took a pitch and dashed into the end zone for the score. Weber then hit Svec in the back of the end zone for the two point conversion giving the Bobcats a 32-0 lead with 7:58 left in the half.
The Trojans took the kickoff and started at their own 23 yard line but was forced to punt back to the Bobcats. Schluter then took over with a first down carry of 8 yards and then took off on a 57 pitch for a 57 yard touchdown. He then added a run for the conversion and the Bobcats took a 40-0 lead.
The Trojans were not able to move the ball and the Bobcats took over at the 17 yard line. The Trojan defense lead by Cael Washburn who tackled Schluter short of a first down to set up a third and one. Weber then struggled with two fumbled snaps and the Trojans took over at the Bobcats 33 yard line.
Two passes to Janssen moved the Trojans into the red zone. Aided by a penalty, the Trojans were in business. On first and goal Weber threw an incomplete pass, but on second down, he it Janssen on a fade pass for the score. Weber then connected with Washburn on a screen pass for the two point conversion. The Bobcats held a 40-8 lead into halftime.
The Trojans took the second half kickoff but were hampered by penalties and gave the ball to the Bobcats. The Bobcats answered with a heavy dose of Schluter and marched down the field. Weber called his own number and rambled nine yards to push the score to 46-8 with 9:09 left in the third.
The Bobcats continued their domination the remainder of the game, powered by Weber and Schluter. Schluter scored again which pushed the lead to 58-8. Both teams then began to put in substitutes and with 2:12 left in the game. The Bobcats scored on a fullback dive for the final score and walked away with a 64-8 final.
The Trojans will travel to Heartland Community next week while the Bobcats will host Thayer Central.
Other Sunland scores
NORRIS 44, OMAHA RONCALLI 0
FIRTH--Cooper Hausmann threw five touchdowns and returned an interception for a touchdown to lead Norris.
Omaha Roncalli 7 28 7 2 -- 44
Norris 0 0 0 0 -- 0
NO--Cerny 5 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
NO--Consbruck 7 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
NO--Langston 54 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
NO--55 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
NO--Consbruck 15 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
NO--Hausmann 13 interception return (Reeves kick)
NO--Team safety
BEATRICE 41, ELKHORN NORTH 40, OT
Beatrice 0 13 14 6 8 -- 41
Elkhorn North 0 6 13 14 7 -- 40
BEA--Burroughs 3 run (kick failed)
EN--Mains 95 kick return (kick failed)
BEA--Jurgens pass 60 from Burroughs (Lang kick)
BEA--Nelson 3 run (kick good)
EN--Mains 5 run (kick failed)
BEA--Jurgens pass 45 from Burroughs (Lang kick)
EN--Johnson 1 run (kick good)
EN--Bennett 13 pass from Mains (run failed)
BEA--Nelson 3 run (kick failed)
EN--Bennett 15 pass from Mains (run good)
EN--Mains 2 run (Labegaline kick)
BEA--Timmerman 20 pass from Burroughs (Nelson run)
FAIRBURY 28, FILLMORE CENTRAL 7
FAIRBURY--Junior quarterback Jax Biehl was 17-for-31 through the air for 174 yards and three touchdowns for Fairbury. James Olds caught four passes for 72 yards and two TDs, and Zane Grizzle had two interceptions.
Fillmore Central 7 0 0 0 -- 7
Fairbury 0 6 22 0 -- 28
FC--Kimbrough 1 run (Lauby kick)
FAI--Jax Biehl 3 pass to Arner (kick failed)
FAI--Olds 9 pass from Biehl (Grizzle run)
FAI--Grizzle 16 run (Suey pass from Spiehl)
FAI--Olds 49 pass from Biehl (conversion failed)
FREEMAN 72, HTRS 36
ADAMS--Carter Ruse threw for two touchdowns and ran for two as well for Freeman. Nate Archer led Freeman in rushing with 119 yards on 15 attempts for four touchdowns.
Freeman 30 12 24 6 -- 72
HTRS 8 6 8 14 -- 36
FRE--Ruse 12 run (conversion failed)
FRE--Niles 44 pass from Ruse (Archer run)
FRE--Ruse 55 run (Niles run)
FRE--Archer 3 run (Ruse run)
HTRS--McQueen 58 kickoff return (2-point conversion)
FRE--Archer 15 run (conversion failed)
FRE--Archer 7 run (conversion failed)
HTRS--4 pass (conversion failed)
FRE--Jurgens 35 pass from Ruse (Archer run)
HTRS--McQueen 43 run (2-point conversion)
FRE--Archer 48 run (Ruse run)
FRE--20 run (Mahler run)
HTRS--Frey 12 pass (conversion failed)
FRE--70 kickoff return (conversion failed)
HTRS--McQueen 55 run (2-point conversion)
HEARTLAND 60, SOUTHERN 0
WYMORE--Trev Peters rushed for 54 yards and a score while also throwing for 64 yards and three scores.
Heartland 22 30 8 0 -- 60
Southern 0 0 0 0 -- 0
HE--Quiring 7 run (Quiring run)
HE--Peters 5 run (Peters run)
HE--Arbuck 5 pass from Peters (conversion failed)
HE--Wetjen 6 run (conversion failed)
HE--Arbuck 20 pass from Peters (Peters run)
HE--Arbuck 34 pass from Peters (Peters run)
HE--Peters 36 run (Arbuck pass from Peters)
HE--Reiger 2 run (Wetjen run)
THAYER CENTRAL 20, JCC 6
TECUMSEH--Sam Souerdyke carried the ball 33 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns for Thayer Central.
Thayer Central 0 14 6 0 -- 20
Johnson County Central 0 0 0 6 -- 6
THA--Mariska 52 run (Kissong pass)
THA--Souerdyke 7 run (conversion failed)
THA--Souerdyke 5 run (conversion failed)
JCC--Holthus 2 run (conversion failed)
DILLER-ODELL 48, OMAHA CHRISTIAN 30
OMAHA--Cooper Ebeling completed 7-of-8 for 124 yards and three touchdowns for the Griffins.
Diller-Odell 16 24 8 0 -- 48
Omaha Christian 0 6 0 24 -- 30
DO--Engelman 48 run (conversion good)
DO--Lyons 42 pass from Ebeling (Wendland run)
DO--Engelman 13 run (Lyons pass from Ebeling)
DO--Lyons 18 pass from Arnold (Engelman run)
OC--Payton 30 run (run failed)
DO--Warren 26 pass from Ebeling (Engelman run)
DO--Arnold 31 pass from Ebeling (Rosebaugh run)
OC--Payton 52 run (Olson run)
OC--Olson 60 run (Payton run)
OC--Olson 30 run (Payton run)
ST. EDWARD 50, MERIDIAN 24
ST. EDWARD--Dylan Peterson led Meridian with 145 passing yards on five completions for two touchdowns and rushed 20 times for 118 yards. Cole Mowrey led St. Edward with 179 rushing yards on 24 carries for four touchdowns.
Meridian 0 16 2 6 -- 24
St. Edward 14 14 8 14 -- 50
SE--Mowrey 44 run (Breceda kick)
SE--Divis 39 run (pass failed)
SE--Mowrey 2 run (kick failed)
SE--Divis 3 run (Breceda kick)
MER--Rut 63 pass from Peterson (Herrera kick)
MER--Dennis 47 pass from Rut (Herrera kick)
SE--Roberts 26 pass from Reardon (Breceda kick)
MER--Team safety
MER--Dennis 16 pass from Peterson (kick failed)
SE--Mowrey 2 run (kick failed)
SE--Mowrey 3 run (Breceda kick)
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 54, PAWNEE CITY 36
Pawnee City 14 0 22 0 -- 36
Parkview Christian 12 6 22 14 -- 54
PARK--Page 57 run (kick failed)
PAW--50 run (kick good)
PARK--Page 52 run (kick falied)
PAW--35 interception return (kick failed)
PARK--Page 11 pass from Colbert (kick failed)
PARK--Page 50 run (Page kick)
PAW--70 kick return (kick good)
PARK--Page 62 pass from Colbert (kick failed)
PAW--run (kick good)
PARK--Page 16 run (Stoll kick)
PAW--50 pass (kick failed)
PARK--Page 27 run (Stoll kick)
PARK--Page 6 run (kick failed)