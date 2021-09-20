Tri County falls at home to Exeter-Milligan

The Trojans started to make some noise as Kapke hit tight end Chris Janssen on two straight plays to gain a first down. Kapke then fumbled and turned the ball over to the Bobcats who again took advantage. Weber completed a screen pass to JB Drake to the Trojan 17 yard line. Schluter then took a handoff and scored with 11:03 left in the second. Following the two point conversion, the Bobcats took a 24-0 lead.

On the next possession, the Trojans started at their own 25 yard line. Kapke then threw what appeared to be a pick six. but a block in the back negated the touchdown. The Trojan defense was able to force the Bobcats into a fourth down, but it was Schluter who took a pitch and dashed into the end zone for the score. Weber then hit Svec in the back of the end zone for the two point conversion giving the Bobcats a 32-0 lead with 7:58 left in the half.

The Trojans took the kickoff and started at their own 23 yard line but was forced to punt back to the Bobcats. Schluter then took over with a first down carry of 8 yards and then took off on a 57 pitch for a 57 yard touchdown. He then added a run for the conversion and the Bobcats took a 40-0 lead.