Tri County finding inspiration from paralyzed teammate

Tri County’s football team is 5-0 this season, ranked No. 4 in Class D-1 and beating its opponents by an average score of 55-12.

But the best days for the Trojans have nothing to do with scoring touchdowns and everything about seeing teammate Lucas Weise.

Weise, a key member of last year’s D-1 quarterfinal playoff team, has been paralyzed from the neck down since a swimming accident in late July. Weise surprised his teammates when he attended Tri County’s game at EMF on Sept. 18 and was there again for homecoming last Friday when Tri County defeated Heartland 60-20. He was crowned homecoming king.

Tuesday ended up being perhaps the biggest day of the season so far for the Trojans. Weise was able to attend school for the first time this fall as he continues his rehabilitation in hopes of someday regaining use of his arms and legs. He plans to attend school two days a week and do rehab at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital the other three, according to coach Brett Scheiding.

The team motto this year is “Get the Dub for L Dub.”

“Lucas is our biggest driving factor to play better and get better,” said Tri County senior all-state quarterback/defensive back Cole Siems, who has played football and basketball with Weise since third grade.