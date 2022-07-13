Tri County Juniors advance to state

HEBRON -- The Tri County Legion Juniors are heading to the Class C State Tournament.

Tri County went through the C4 Area Tournament unbeaten. They capped the tournament with a 8-4 triumph over Wilber in the championship game on Tuesday.

The Class C State Tournament will take place at Greg Paesl Field in Creighton and will start on Saturday. Tri County will play at 2 p.m. on Saturday against Imperial.

Tri County would have had to be beaten twice by Wilber on Tuesday and things were looking bleak in the first game after a half inning. Wilber plated four runs in the top of the first.

Cash Keslar got the inning started by getting hit by a pitch. Jack Zimmerman then singled and Owen Smith walked to load the bases. Nick Jacobson's RBI single made it 1-0 and Carson Radcliff's ground out allowed another run to score. Karsen Fisher's two RBI single made it 4-0.

Tri County went down in order in the bottom of the first, but they would get back in it with four runs in the bottom of the second.

Cael Washburn led off the inning with a walk and stole second. Tayden Gronemeyer followed that up with an RBI single to make it 4-1. An error allowed another run to score and after a single by Caden Bales, Pierce Damrow's RBI single made it 4-3.

After Braiden Strouf was hit by a pitch, Dusty Kapke's RBI single tied the game 4-4.

Tri County would take the lead in the bottom of the third. Gronemeyer led off with a double. He then stole third and scored on an error, making it 5-4.

Neither team would score again until the bottom of the sixth when Tri County picked up two big insurance runs. Strouf led off by getting hit by a pitch. He stole second and scored on Dusty Kapke's RBI double.

Carter Siems singled and Washburn was hit by a pitch. Gronemeyer's RBI single brought in two more runs, making it 8-4.

Wilber would go down in order in the top of the seventh, making the final score 8-4.

After a rough first inning, Carter Siems was able to settle down and get the win on the mound. He pitched all seven innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits while striking out four and walking three.

Offensively, Gronemeyer had a double and two singles while Dusty Kapke had a double and a single. Carter Siems, Bales and Damrow had a single each.

Carter Skleba and Owen Smith combined to pitch for Wilber. Offensively, Zimmerman had two singles, Smith had a double and Jacobson, Fisher and Caden Parham had a single each.

If Tri County wins their first round state tournament game, they would play at 5 p.m. on Sunday against the winner of Pender and PWG. A loss would put them in an 11 a.m. game on Sunday against the loser of Pender/PWG.

On the other side of the Class C bracket, Malcolm plays Wakefield and Creighton plays DCB. The tournament is double elimination and scheduled to last through Wednesday.

Hickman Juniors rally to win B1 Area Tournament

The Hickman Juniors were able to navigate through the loser's bracket to capture the B1 Area Tournament hosted by Auburn.

Hickman was able to avenge their opening round loss to Nebraska by beating them twice on Tuesday to win the championship.

The Class B State Juniors Tournament will be hosted by Wahoo. Hickman will play at 4 p.m. on Saturday against Brester Construction.

With a win, they would play at 7 p.m. on Sunday against the winner of Wahoo and Broken Bow. With a loss, they would play at 1 p.m. on Sunday against the loser of Wahoo and Broken Bow.

On the other side of the Class B bracket, Plattsmouth plays Wayne and Sutton plays Alliance.

The tournament is double elimination with the championship scheduled for Wednesday.