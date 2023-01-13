Tri County knocks off Freeman in MUDECAS semis

Tri County spoiled Freeman's undefeated season in the semifinals of the MUDECAS Tournament.

Just five days ago, Freeman downed Tri County 54-37 in a regular season game, but the Trojans amped up their defense in a 43-35 triumph over the Falcons on Thursday at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

Carter Siems led the way with 21 points for Tri County. Freeman was 4 of 31 shooting from three point range.

The win sends Tri County to Saturday's championship game at 7:30 p.m. against the winner of Thursday's late semifinal game between third-seeded Palmyra and second-seeded Parkview Christian.

Tri County's Carter Siems opened Thursday's game with a fast break lay up, but Freeman's Hayden Jennings answered with a basket.

Andrew Sasse's three pointer made it 5-2 Tri County, but a three point play by Carter Ruse followed by another free throw by Ruse gave Freeman their first lead at 6-5.

Tri County's Chris Janssen scored in the post and Carter Siems finished the first quarter with a steal and lay up to give Tri County a 9-6 lead after one.

The Trojans' Cameron Reynolds opened the second quarter scoring with a basket in the post. After a free throw by Ruse, Caden Bales would get a put back basket and Carter Siems followed that up with a fast break lay up to make it 15-7.

Taylan Vetrovsky ended the Trojan run with a basket and a basket by Eli Delhay and a three pointer by Ruse got Freeman within one at 15-14. A free throw by Tri County's Braiden Strouf and a buzzer-beating floater by Carter Siems gave Tri County an 18-14 lead at the half.

Carter Niles opened the third quarter with a basket to cut the Freeman deficit to two. Carter Siems and Ruse traded two baskets each to make it 22-20. Sasse hit a three pointer to extended the lead to five, but a three pointer by Ruse followed by another basket by Ruse tied the game 25-25.

Carter Siems finished the third quarter with consecutive baskets to make it 29-25 entering the fourth quarter.

Carter Siems extended the lead to 31-25 to start the fourth. After Jennings and Janssen traded a free throw each, Vetrovsky knocked down a free throw to make it 32-28.

Reynolds then scored off an assist from Carter Siems and Strouf hit two free throws and Reynolds hit another to extend the Trojan lead to 37-28.

Taylan Vetrovsky hit a free throw for Freeman, but three free throws by Carter Siems extended the lead to 40-29.

Ruse and Hudson Vetrovsky hit three pointers late, but Tri County would hold on for the 43-35 win.

In addition to Carter Siems' 21 points, Sasse had six, Janssen and Reynolds had five each, Strouf had three, Bales had two and Drew Siems had one.

Carter Ruse had 19 points for Freeman. Taylan Vetrovsky had five, Jennings and Hudson Vetrovsky had three each and Delhay and Niles had two each.

Freeman will now play in a third place game at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at the Beatrice City Auditorium against the loser of Thursday's late game between Palmyra and Parkview Christian.