Tri County opens season with win over Wolverines

DEWITT -- After falling one game short of qualifying for state last year, the Tri County boys basketball team is on a mission and that mission got off to a good start Thursday night.

The Trojans won their season opener over rival Wilber-Clatonia 49-23 at Tri County High School.

Tri County led 13-12 after the first quarter and 23-16 at half time. They opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run to extend their lead to 32-16. They would lead 40-20 after the third quarter before coasting to the 49-23 win.

Head coach Jeremy Siems was happy with how his team opened the season.

"I liked the way the guys responded," Siems said. "It took a little while for our guys to settle in and we were taking some quick shots early. We talked about it at half time about moving the basketball a little more and possessing the ball a little longer and I think that paid off. I thought we executed well, but it's a season opener and it's still a work in progress."

The Trojan defense held Wilber-Clatonia to just 23 total points, but their defense also led to a lot of easy baskets, especially in the third quarter when they began to pull away.

"We've got some depth this year and some guys we've wanted to develop, so if we can get up the floor and keep fresh legs out there, we can put some more pressure on defense," Siems said. "I think that really paid off for us in that third quarter. It's definitely something we are hoping to continue to improve upon."

Carter Siems picked up where he left off last season with 20 points, but Jeremey Siems said the multitude of scoring options around Carter Siems is what makes them a strong team.

Andrew Sasse had seven points while Cameron Reynolds, Caden Bales and Chris Janssen had six points each. Braiden Strouf added two points.

"Carter is a three year starter with a lot of experience and he knows offense well," said Jeremy Siems. "But he's got four tremendous players around him that move without the ball well and that creates that spacing and opens the door for him. He can't do it alone and I'm proud of all the guys and how they came together here as team tonight."

Cooper Palmer led the way for Wilber-Clatonia with 10 points while Jorge Vazquez had four, Ashton Pulliam and Aiden Zajicek had three each, Carter Skleba had two and Grant Kuhlmann had one.

Tri County will host Johnson County Central on Saturday. Wilber-Clatonia will be in action again Friday when they host Heartland.

Other Sunland boys scores NORRIS 56, WAVERLY 55 Waverly 12 8 15 14 6 -- 55 Norris 17 11 14 7 7 -- 56 Waverly--Heffelinfinger 19, Schernikau 5, Gullion 3, Miller 2, Harms 21, Skrobecki 2, Rine 3. Norris--Klein 15, Boesiger 21, Garner 11, Colson 4, Wubbels 5. FREEMAN 69, PALMYRA 40 Freeman 19 21 18 11 -- 69 Palmyra 9 13 9 9 -- 40 Freeman--stats not available. Palmyra--Sweney 6, Erhart 2, Pope 6, Fitzpatrick 9, Hatcher 9, Brekel 8. Friend 84, Lewiston 47 Pawnee City 50, Diller-Odell 49