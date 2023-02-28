DEWITT -- Tri County is heading back to state after a big fourth quarter against Wakefield Tuesday night in a district final game.

Tri County, the No. 6 seed in Class C2, defeated No. 11 seed Wakefield 60-47 at Tri County High School.

The game was close throughout, but the biggest moment came early in the fourth quarter when the Trojans were clinging to a 38-36 lead.

Chris Janssen scored a basket off an assist from Carter Siems to extend the lead to four. Siems then stole the in bounds pass and laid it in to extend the lead to six.

A hustle play on the defensive side by Siems resulted in a Wakefield turnover. Siems then scored the next three baskets for the Trojans, extending the lead to 48-36. They would never look back from there on their way to the 60-47 win.

Siems led the way for Tri County with 24 points while Janssen had 16, Cameron Reynolds had 10, Drew Siems had six and Colton Bales had three.

It's the second consecutive year Tri County has qualified for state. They suffered a first round loss to Grand Island Central Catholic last year. It will be their fourth appearance at state in school history.

