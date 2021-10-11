Tri County runs away from Freeman

Tri County was hitting on all cylinders Friday night in a 40-0 win over Freeman.

It was homecoming night at Trojan Field on the Tri County campus. The game was preceded with a presentation of colors by the DeWitt American Legion Post 212 and the National Anthem was performed by the Tri County Singers.

A large crowd with plenty of alumni were on hand for the homecoming game against Freeman.

The real kings of homecoming, though, was the Trojan defenses, who held their opponent scoreless for the second straight week.

Trojan coach Brett Scheiding said the defense put out an outstanding effort.

“They played their responsibilities and played aggressive," Scheiding said. "We made plays when we needed to.”

Trojan kicker Chris Janssen began the game with a kick to the Falcons' Brandon Jurgens, who had a nice return to set up the Falcons on their own 33 yard line. The offense struggled and a snap went over the head of Quarterback Carter Ruseto to force a punt.

Tri County senior running back Grant Lewandowski then began what would be a stellar night. Taking a hand off on first down, he broke loose to the Falcon’s 27 yard line. On the next play, he broke tackles and powered his way to the first of his four touchdowns of the night at the 3:14 mark in the first quarter.

Scheiding was happy with how the game started

“(Grant Lewandowski) is a gamer," Scheiding siad. "He is a senior and he just loves football.”

The two point conversion failed and the Trojans took a 6-0 lead.

Janssen then kicked off through the end zone and the Falcons took over on their own 15 yard line. The Trojan defense held strong, highlighted by a nice pass breakup by Lewandowski intended for the Falcon’s Brandon Jurgens.

On the following Trojan possession, Lewandoswki broke loose for his second score as the first quarter expired. Cael Washbgurn then took a handoff and powered in for the two point conversion, moving the Trojan lead to 14-0.

On the following possession, the Falcons took over on their own 22 yard line. On third down, Janssen tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage and it was intercepted by the Trojan’s Colton Bales.

The Falcon defense managed to force a Tri County punt, but the offense once again struggled and they had to give the ball back to the Trojans.

Lewandowski would lead the Trojans back down the field and scored on a handoff from Kapke to extend the Trojan lead 20-0 with 6:28 left in the half.

On the ensuing kickoff, Jurgens had a nice return to set the Falcons up on their 29 yard line. The Trojan defense prevailed and gave the ball back to the offense on their own 35 yard line.

Again, a heavy dose of Lewdowski took the Trojans down the field, but this time it was Kapke who scored on a keeper, pushing the lead to 26-0 with 1:05 left in the half. Freeman was unable to score as the half ended.

Freeman took the second half kickoff and moved down the field aided by a roughing the passer penalty, but on fourth down at the 15 yard line, Ruse’s pass was nearly intercepted by the Falcon’s Gabe Goes. The Trojans took over on downs.

After trading possessions, Kapke hit Lewandowski for a touchdown. The two point conversion was good on a pass to Washburn to put the Trojans up 40-0, which would be the final score.

Lewandowski finished with 17 carries for 184 yards and three touchdowns while also catching one touchdown pass for 13 yards. Kapke had 13 rushes for 82 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a touchdown pass.

The 5-2 Trojans travel to Thayer Central for a matchup before district playoff action. The 3-4 Falcons will meet the Johnson County Central for their final regular season game.

Other Sunland football scores CENTENNIAL 35 WILBER-CLATONIA 25 WILBER--Maj Nisly threw for 264 yards and three scores and Jarrett Dodson rushed for 134 yards for Centennial. Coy Rosentreader threw for 243 yards and a touchdown and he rushed for 89 yards and another score for the Wolverines. Centennial 0 12 13 0 -- 25 Wilber-Clatonia 0 14 14 7 -- 35 CEN--Dodson 18 run (Fehlhafer good) CEN--Zimmer 73 pass for Nisley (Fehlhafer good) WC--Combs 47 run (kick failed) WC--Homolka 37 pass from Rosentreader (conversion failed) CEN--Zimmer 64 pass from Nisley (Fehlhafer good) WC--Rosentreader 4 run (conversion failed) CEN--Zimmer 39 pass from Nisley (Fehlhafer good) WC--Combs 22 run (Ortiz kick) CEN--Nisly 1 run (kick good) PALMYRA 58, HTRS 22 PALMYRA--Drew Erhart threw for four touchdowns and also caught a TD pass as Palmyra blew past HTRS. HTRS 6 8 0 8 -- 22 Palmyra 28 15 15 0 -- 58 PAL--Erhart 50 pass from Waltke PAL--Dillon 45 fumble return (kick failed) PAL--Hatcher 3 run (kick failed) PAL--Waltke 3 pass from Erhart (Hatcher run) PAL--Waltka 24 pass from Erhart (Hatcher run) PAL--Fitzpatrick 22 pass from Erhart (Fitzpatrick kick) PAL--Dowding 26 run (Fitzpatrick kick) PAL--Waltke 3 pass from Erhart (Hegwood run) THAYER CENTRAL 52, SOUTHERN 24 WYMORE--Sam Souerdyke ran for two touchdowns and caught one more to lead an explosive Titans offense past Southern. Thayer Central 0 28 16 8 -- 52 Southern 0 0 12 12 -- 24 TC--Souerdyke 3 run (Mariska pass) TC--Wiedel 70 pass from McLaughlin (conversion failed) TC--Souerdyke 19 run (conversion failed) TC--McLaughlin 2 run (conversion good) SOU--Saathoff 35 pass from Maguire (conversion failed) TC--Souerdyke 65 pass from McLaughlin (Weidel pass) TC--Mariska 1 run (Hissomg pass) SOU--Saathoff 4 pass from Maguire (conversion failed) TC--Mariska 53 pass from McLaughlin (conversion failed) SOU--Adams 8 pass from Maguire (conversion failed) TC--Weidel 77 kickoff return (conversion good) SOU--Saltz 31 run (conversion failed) JOHNSON-BROCK 77, DILLER-ODELL 8 Diller-Odell 0 8 0 0 -- 8 Johnson-Brock 16 39 16 6 -- 77 JOB--Fossenbarger 8 run (Fossenbarger run) JOB--Parriott 20 pass from Fossenbarger (Pelican run) JOB--Gravatt 11 pass from Fossenbarger (Pelican run) JOB--Pelican 20 run (Gravatt run) JOB--Gravatt 42 pass from Parriott (Van Winkle run) JOB--Fossenbarger 39 run (Pelican run) JOB--Pelican interception return (Bohling kick) DIL--Lyons 29 pass from Ebeling (Engelman run) JOB--Behrends 1 run (Pelican run) JOB--Pelican 11 run (Vanwinkle run) JOB--Melvin 17 run (conversion failed) STERLING 38, PAWNEE CITY 28 STERLING--Trenton Peery ran for 216 yards on 19 carries with two touchdown runs to lift Sterling past Pawnee City. Pawnee City 8 6 14 0 -- 28 Sterling 14 16 8 0 -- 38 STR--Richardson 32 pass from Hier (Mcauliffe kick) STR--Peery 10 run (kick failed) PC--Gyhra 50 pass from Osborne (Osborne kick) STR--Mcauliffe 30 pass from Hier (Mcauliffe kick) PC--Maloley 10 run (kick failed) STR--Peery 70 run (Mcauliffe kick) PC--Gyhra 38 pass from Osborne (Osborne kick) STR--Goracke 30 run (Mcauliffe kick) PC--Maloley 35 pass from Osborne (kick failed) McCOOL JUNCTION 76, MERIDIAN 24 DAYKIN—The Mustangs amassed 412 yards of total offense, 145 through the air and 267 on the ground. Ryland Garretson accounted for 194 rushing yards on six attempts, scoring four touchdowns. McCool Junction 16 40 14 6 -- 76 Meridian 0 8 16 0 -- 24 MCJ--Garretson 29 run (Cucchi kick) MCJ--Dennis 19 pass from Peterson (Cucchi kick) MCJ--Wilinson 38 run (Cucchi kick) MER--Dennis 3 run (Herrera kick) MCJ--Garretson 65 run (Cucchi kick) MCJ--Vidicka 46 pass from Wilinson (Cucchi kick) MCJ--Orlando interception return (Cucchi kick) MCJ--Garretson 23 run (Cucchi kick) MCJ--Garretson 65 run (kick failed) MER--Peterson 17 pass from Rut (Herrera kick) MER--Peterson 55 run (Herrera kick) MCJ--Orlando 34 pass form Harig (Cucchi kick) MCJ--Strope 5 pass from Plock (kick failed) NORRIS 48, CRETE 7 CRETE--Cooper Hausmann was a perfect 9-for-9 through the air for 126 yards and he rushed for 117 yards. Norris racked up 434 yards of offense while holding Crete to 122 total yards. Norris 14 21 7 6 -- 48 Crete 0 0 0 7 -- 7 NOR--Hausmann 23 run (Reeves kick) NOR--Macklin 37 run (Reeves kick) NOR--Spaulding 7 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick) NOR--Macklin 44 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick) NOR--Hausmann 50 run (Reeves kick) NOR--Stone 9 run (Reeves kick) NOR--Guthard 8 run (kick failed) CRE--85 kickoff return (kick good) CONCORDIA, Kan. 32, MARYSVILL, Kan. 6 Concordia -- 7 0 19 6 -- 32 Marsyville -- 0 6 0 0 -- 6 FRANKFORT, Kan. 48, HANOVER 8

