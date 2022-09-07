Tri County sweeps home triangular

DEWITT -- The Tri County volleyball team swept a pair of matches Tuesday night during a home triangular at Tri County High School.

The Lady Trojans were able to sweep Cornerstone Christian in their first match before picking up a three set win over Lewiston 25-23, 18-25, 27-25. \

Tri County head coach Kim Roberts said she was happy with how her team played.

"I was proud of how the team never gave up and served aggressive to get them out of system," Roberts said. "We are a very young team and still looking for the lineup that has most success but tonight all 13 girls had to step up and had a very important roll in our two wins."

Junior Ella Clark led the way for the Lady Trojans with 10 kills against Cornerstone Christian and 21 kills against Lewiston. She was also the leader in digs and serve receive.

With the two wins, Tri County improves to 3-4 on the season and will travel to Fillmore Central on Thursday before competing in the MUDECAS Tournament in Beatrice beginning on Monday.

Roberts hopes the two wins on Tuesday will give them momentum going into next week.

"We are using these wins as a stepping stone to keep improving and get fundamentally better," Roberts said.

In the third match of the dual, Lewiston was able to sweep Cornerstone Christian 25-8, 25-9.

Lewiston head coach Whitney Antons was happy with the win over Cornerstone Christian and said her team also had a chance against Tri County.

"The girls played great," Antons said. "The loss to Tri County was due to a couple of missed serves, but oru passing has improved tremendously and their drive to win and compete gets better every game."

Meagan Sanders led the way for Lewiston with 11 kills, two blocks and three aces against Tri County. She had six kills and one ac against Cornerstone Christian.

"Meagan Sanders dominated both games with her hitting, digs and blocking," Antons said.

Antons was also happy with the play of setter Carleigh Weyers, who had 11 assists against Tri County and nine against Cornerstone Christian.

Lewiston is now 5-2 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they host Diller-Odell. They will then play in the HTRS Invite on Saturday before playing in the MUDECAS Tournament in Beatrice beginning on Monday.

Diller-Odell falls to Sacred Heart in top 5 battle

The Class D2 No. 1 ranked Falls City Sacred Heart volleyball team defeated No. 4 Diller-Odell in five sets 30-28, 20-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-8 in Falls City.

Lady Griffin All-Stater Karli Heidemann had 33 kills in the match while Baileigh Vilda had 11 kills, Myleigh Weers and Berkelee Beekman had four kills each, Keira Hennerberg had three kills and Aidan Mckinney had two kills. Hennerberg also had 42 assists.

Diller-Odell had 12 acces in the match, four from Vilda, three from Heidemann, two each from Tatum Schroeder and Ashley Duis and one from Hennerberg.

Defensively, Vilda had seven blocks, Weers had five blocks, Mckinney had four blocks, Heidemann had two blocks and Beekman and Hennerberg had one block each. Heidemann had 28 digs, Hennerberg had 22 digs, Duis had 18 digs and Beekman had 16 digs.

Diller-Odell is now 5-2 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Lewiston. They will also play in the MUDECAS Tournament in Beatrice beginning on Monday.

Other Sunland volleyball scores Freeman def. JCC 25-17, 25-23 Freeman def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 25-17 JCC def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 17-25, 25-13 Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15 Lourdes CC def. HTRS, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22 Thayer Central def. Fairbury, 19-25, 18-25, 26-24, 25-19, 15-7