Tri County wins MUDECAS track title

For the Pawnee City boys, Jacob Lytle finished third in the 200-meter dash. The Pawnee City 3,200-meter relay team finished first with a time of 8:41.40.

For the Sterling girls, Macy Richardson finished first in the triple jump with a jump of 35-03, first in the 300-burdles with a time of 47.49 and first in the 100-hurdles with a time of 15.78. She also finished second in the triple jump.

Dakotah Ludemann finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.14 and first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.60. Danielle Janssen finished third in the discus.

The Sterling girls 400-relay team finished first with a time of 54.95

For the Tri County girls, Andie Koch finished third in the 3,200-meter run and third in the 1,600-meter run while Hannah Holtmeier finished first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:03.90 and third in the 800-meter run.

Ella Crawford finished second in the 200-meter dash while Anna Schmidt finished third in the triple jump and third in the pole vault.

The Tri County girls 3,200-meter relay team finished first with a time of 10:30.77 while the 1,600-relay team finished first with a time of 4:32.21