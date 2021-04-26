Tri County wins MUDECAS track title

PAWNEE CITY -- Tri County was able to capture the 2021 MUDECAS Track and Field boys championship on Saturday while Sterling won the girls title.
The Trojan boys finished with 126 team points, which beat runner-up Freeman's 122 points and third place Falls City Sacred Heart's 90 points. Sterling finished fourth with 70, Bruning-Davenport-Shickley finished fifth with 52 and Pawnee City finished sixth with 38.
The Sterling girls' team score of 93 was two points better than runner-up Tri County's 91 points. BDS finished third with 68.50 points, Pawnee City was fourth with 60 points, Meridian was fifth with 54.50 points and Freeman was sixth with 54 points.
For the Tri County boys, Logan Larson won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:40.93 and finished third in the 1,600-meter run while Cole Siems finished third in the triple jump and second in the 110-hurdles.
Tri County swept the top three spots in the 300-hurdles. Cole Siems finished first with a time of 42.58 while Colton Jantzen finished second and Brandon Beeson finished third.
Drew Garrison finished second in the pole vault. Jantzen finished first in the 110-hurdles with a time of 15.69. Carter Siems finished second in the 1,600-meter run.
The Tri County boys also won the 400-meter relay with a time of 45.34 and the 1,600-relay with a time of 3:40.10. The Tri County 3,200-meter relay team finished second.
For the Sterling boys, Sam Boldt finished first in the long jump with a jump of 20-08 and second in the triple jump.
For the Freeman boys, Marcus Osterhaus finished first in the high jump with a jump of 5-11 while Taylan Vetrovsky finished third in the high jump.
Holden Ruse won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:00.60 and the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:55.69. He also finished second in the 400-meter dash.
Colby Sugden finished second in the 200-meter dash, third in the 400-meter dash and second in the 100-meter dash. Wesley Havelka finished second in the 3,200-meter run and Noah Jurgens finished third in the 110-hurdles.
The Freeman 1,600-meter relay team finished second.
For the Diller-Odell boys, Austin Jurgens finished first in the discus with a throw of 142-07 while also finishing third in the shot put.
For Southern, Connor Bradley won the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.70 while also winning the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.77 and the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.96
For the HTRS boys, Ethan Dierberger finished second in the pole vault and Will Stalder finished second in the 800-meter run.
For the JCC boys, Hunter Haughton finished third in the long jump
For the Pawnee City boys, Jacob Lytle finished third in the 200-meter dash. The Pawnee City 3,200-meter relay team finished first with a time of 8:41.40.
For the Sterling girls, Macy Richardson finished first in the triple jump with a jump of 35-03, first in the 300-burdles with a time of 47.49 and first in the 100-hurdles with a time of 15.78. She also finished second in the triple jump.
Dakotah Ludemann finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.14 and first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.60. Danielle Janssen finished third in the discus.
The Sterling girls 400-relay team finished first with a time of 54.95
For the Tri County girls, Andie Koch finished third in the 3,200-meter run and third in the 1,600-meter run while Hannah Holtmeier finished first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:03.90 and third in the 800-meter run.
Ella Crawford finished second in the 200-meter dash while Anna Schmidt finished third in the triple jump and third in the pole vault.
The Tri County girls 3,200-meter relay team finished first with a time of 10:30.77 while the 1,600-relay team finished first with a time of 4:32.21
For the Meridian girls, Kaylee Pribyl finished first in the long jump with a jump of 16-06 and first in the pole vault with a vault of 9-08 while Kimberly Schropfer finished first in the high jump with a jump of 4-10.
For the Freeman girls, Kailey Otto finished first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 62.86 while finishing second in the 800-meter run. Jessie Klein finished third in the 100-meter dash and third in the 200-meter dash.
The Freeman girls' 1,600-relay team finished second.
For the Diller-Odell girls, Madeline Swanson won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:30.06 and finished second in the pole vault and third in the 400-meter dash. Skylar Pretzer finished second in the 400-meter dash and second in the 100-hurdles.
For the Pawnee City girls, Austin Branch finished first in the discus with a throw of 123-11 while also finishing third in the shot put. Sierra deKoning finished second in the high jump and Madison Lytle finished third in the 300-meter hurdles.
The Pawnee City girls 3,200-meter relay team finished second.
For the JCC girls, Ashlei McDonald finished first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:55.61 and second in the 1,600-meter run. Jordan Albrecht finished first in the shot put with a throw of 38-01.
For the HTRS girls, Natalie Novak finished second in the 100-hurdles while the HTRS girls 400-relay team finished second.
For the Southern girls, Callie Cooper finished third in the triple jump