Tri County wins Pioneer Conference title

JOHNSON -- The Tri County Trojans defeated Falls City Sacred Heart Saturday to claim the Pioneer Conference Tournament Championship.
The Trojans defeated the Irish 38-26, improving their record to 16-4 on the season.
It was a defensive battle through three quarters. Tri County led 7-6 after the first quarter and 15-10 at half time. They extended their lead to 21-11 in the third quarter after allowing the Irish just one point. They then outscored Sacred Heart 17-15 in the fourth quarter to get the 38-26 win.
Carter Siems led the way for Tri County with 15 points while Colton Jantzen had nine points and Cole Siems had seven points. Gavin Weichel had four points and Logan Larson had three points.
Tri County will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer.
Freeman falls to Auburn in ECNC championship
LINCOLN -- The Freeman boys basketball team fell to undefeated and two time defending state champion Auburn Saturday in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament Championship.
The Falcons fell 40-27 to the Bulldogs in Lincoln.
Auburn built a 9-4 lead in the first quarter and led 21-13 at half time. Auburn outscored Freeman 10-2 in the third quarter to open an 31-15 lead on their way to the 41-27 win.
Holden Ruse had 10 points for Freeman while Taylan Vetrovsky had eight, Carter Ruse had seven and Carter Niles had two.
Freeman falls to 16-4 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they host Johnson-Brock.
Other Sunland scores
Boys
DILLER-ODELL 52, JOHNSON BROCK 46
Diller-Odell 11 19 8 14 -- 52
Johnson Brock 8 15 6 17 -- 46
Diller-Odell--Jurgens 16, Mohr 11, Ebeling 7, Meyer 6, Faxon 5, Sutton 3, Theye 2, Jones 2.
Johnson Brock--Parriot 10, Fossenberger 9, Bohling 9, Buchmeier 8, Behrends 4, Behrends 4, Ottemann 2.
FRIEND 52, STERLING 46
Sterling 5 16 17 8 -- 46
Friend 9 17 12 14 -- 52
Sterling--Boldt 15, McAuliffle 12, Richardson 10, Goracke 7, Hier 2.
Friend--Weber 12, Girmus 11, Drake 9, Schluter 9, Svehla 7, Collier 2, Newsome 2.
LEWISTON 59, PAWNEE CITY 55
Lewiston 11 18 12 18 -- 59
Pawnee City 13 14 13 15 -- 55
Lewiston--Barker 22, Gonzalez 18, Christen 7, Janssen 6, McHenry 4, Salts 2.
Pawnee City--stats not provided.
NORRIS 59, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 44
Lincoln Christian 10 11 11 12 -- 44
Norris 12 17 20 10 -- 59
Lincoln Christian--Beukelman 13, Hohlen 2, G. McGerr 13, Burgher 2, B. McGerr 4, Marshbanks 10.
Norris--Deveaux 21, Hood 4, Mueller 18, Small 3, Pankoke-Johnson 13.
OSCEOLA 57, MERIDIAN 23
Meridian 2 4 11 6 -- 23
Osceola 25 13 14 5 -- 57
Meridian--Escobar 2, Niederklein 4, Herra 4, Dennis 3, Sones 10
Osceola--Zelasney 19, Blackburn 2, Neujahr 7, DeMers 2, Urban 6, Gustafson 17, Sterup 2, Watts 2.
AUBURN 65, JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 30
Auburn 9 16 18 22 -- 65
Johnson County Central 7 9 3 11 -- 30
Auburn--Dixon 6, C. Binder 20, M. Binder 5, R. Binder 2, Patzel 4, Frary 17, Roybal 6, Baltensperger 3, Larigne 2.
Johnson County Central--Antholz 7, Holthus 7, Haughton 2, Schuster 2, Rivera 12.
Girls
DILLER-ODELL 45, JOHNSON-BROCK 36
Johnson-Brock 11 12 6 7 -- 36
Diller-Odell 10 10 13 12 -- 45
Johnson-Brock--Sandfort 13, Rasmussen 5, Knippelmeyer 8, Koehler 4, Buchmeier 6.
Diller-Odell--Meyerle 8, A. Heidemann 16, M. Swanson 4, K. Heidemann 10, L. Swanson 7.
NORRIS 44, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 36
Lincoln Christian 9 5 14 8 -- 36
Norris 7 13 11 13 -- 44
Lincoln Christian--A. Ailes 7, Hueser 2, M. Ailes 3, Brester 9, Crist 9, McCullough 6.
Norris--Collier 12, Waters 3, Stai 15, White 11, Kircher 3.
MERIDIAN 43, OSCEOLA 34
Meridian 7 12 13 11 -- 43
Osceola 1 8 9 16 -- 34
Meridian--Pribyl 8, Kujath 5, Kort 12, Stewart 6, E. Schwisow 1, Most 4, Ward 3, Schropfer 4.
Osceola--Wieseman 9, Theis 2, Boden 3, S. Sunday 2, Kumpf 4, Roberts 12, C. Sunday 2