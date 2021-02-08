Tri County wins Pioneer Conference title

JOHNSON -- The Tri County Trojans defeated Falls City Sacred Heart Saturday to claim the Pioneer Conference Tournament Championship.

The Trojans defeated the Irish 38-26, improving their record to 16-4 on the season.

It was a defensive battle through three quarters. Tri County led 7-6 after the first quarter and 15-10 at half time. They extended their lead to 21-11 in the third quarter after allowing the Irish just one point. They then outscored Sacred Heart 17-15 in the fourth quarter to get the 38-26 win.

Carter Siems led the way for Tri County with 15 points while Colton Jantzen had nine points and Cole Siems had seven points. Gavin Weichel had four points and Logan Larson had three points.

Tri County will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer.

Freeman falls to Auburn in ECNC championship

LINCOLN -- The Freeman boys basketball team fell to undefeated and two time defending state champion Auburn Saturday in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament Championship.

The Falcons fell 40-27 to the Bulldogs in Lincoln.