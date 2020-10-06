Tri County's Lijewski, Sand qualify for state

Tri County will be sending to girls to the Class C State Golf Meet.

Seniors Carissa Lijewski and Ryan Sand both finished in the top 10 of the C-1 District Meet at Hidden Acres Golf Course in Beatrice.

Lijewski finished with a score of 92, which was good enough for a sixth place finish individually. Sand finished with a score of 99, which was good enough for a 10th place finish.

The top three teams as well as the top 10 individual players in each district meet qualify for state.

Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian won the C-1 individual district championship with a score of 77 while Elizabeth Mestl of Heartland finished second with an 82 and Madison Miller of Heartland finished third with an 87.

Grace Fahleson of Lincoln Lutheran finished fourth with an 87 and Maya Kuszak of Lincoln Christian finished fifth with a 90.

Other individual state qualifiers from the C-1 District Meet include Rachael Volin of Lincoln Lutheran (93), Lorelei Bassinger of Syracuse (95) and Shaylee Staack of Syracuse (96).